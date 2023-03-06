On HBO The Last of Us Episode 8, there is a fate worse than death.





This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Episode 8, When We Are in Need

As HBO’s The Last of Us nears the end of its first season, it’s clear that this is a different kind of post-apocalyptic show. Other TV shows that depict the brutal breakdown of order, like The Walking Dead or Game of Thrones, revolve around how far you can push a worldview that justifies the means in order to protect the people you love. The Last of Us deals with a different question. What does it mean to love someone when you know you can’t protect them? The show is haunting because it understands what it feels like to have someone relying on you when everything else falls away.

Maybe it’s because The Last of Us is set 20 years after the end of the world when most of the population has been infected with a fungus that turns them into bizarrely beautiful, flesh-eating zombies, but it doesn’t happen. not much time to fight with who is good in this world, because the answer is simple: no one is. At least no adults, not really. But there’s a line the show won’t cross, a refusal to justify certain actions, even if they’re taken in the name of survival. You cannot protect the people you care about at all costs. That’s what makes it so scary to love.

One of The Last of Us’ great strengths is its ability to sketch out lives and relationships in relatively little screen time. As we follow Joel (Pedro Pascal) and teenage Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who is immune to the Cordyceps fungus and could hold the key to a vaccine, we see the different ways people have coped with the impossible questions. what does this world pose? In Left Behind, a heartbreaking mini coming-of-age story, Ellie and her best friend Riley explore an old mall and realize they have feelings for each other just before an infected person attacks them and does not bite them both. Bill and Frank, at the center of the Long, Long Time capsule episode, are a classic foxhole couple like TWDs Maggie and Glen, they would never have met before, but turned out to be each other’s loves. And in the few scenes where we see Joel with his teenage daughter Sarah before the outbreak, just watching a DVD together reveals how much they love each other.

In most dystopian shows, depicting romantic relationships is a way to raise the stakes by showing how much the characters have to lose and why they are taken to extremes. But in The Last of Us, the relationships the show brings to life so briefly and beautifully are a thing of the past: Sarah is dead, Riley is dead. Bill and Frank get probably the closest thing to a happy ending we’ve seen so far, slipping away peacefully in a suicide pact after Frank develops a terminal illness. What’s so beautiful about their love story is that after almost 20 years of keeping him alive, Bill accepts Frank’s wish to die on his own terms. His relentless quest to keep Frank alive has a limit.

We know Joel thinks the only thing that matters is protecting the people you love, as he’s haunted by his inability to keep Sarah alive, but The Last of Us has another point to make. There are worse things than dying or losing. Yes, it’s terrifying to have someone counting on you: like Bill, who was a lonely survivor and misanthropist until he met Frank, told him, I was never afraid of anything until until I meet you. But it’s worse that no one is counting on you.

Joel fights this idea for as long as he can, but we see him slowly come to terms with the fact that he cares about Ellie, his willingness to let go of the old fear again. In the hands of lesser players, the bond between Joel and Ellie may seem trivial. But Pascal gives a performance so understated and disciplined that you feel every moment of closeness, his simple act of watching over Ellie when he’s supposed to be asleep, or giving the answer to one of Ellie’s ridiculous puns, or putting on her seatbelt the first time she’s in a car. You shouldn’t have done that, he tells her, when she shoots and wounds an attacker to save him. Despite her countless requests, he refused to give Ellie a gun, and in that moment you realize it’s not because he didn’t trust her, but because he wanted to spare her. the anguish of taking a life. In the apocalypse, this is what child protection looks like. As Ellie, Ramsey is oddly capturing the vulnerability and resilience that, even under the pressure of an apocalyptic world, is still recognizable in teenage girls.

But we don’t quite understand how much it costs Joel to bring back the muscle memory of fatherhood until he breaks down with his brother Tommy, telling him he’s sure he’s going to get Ellie killed. I have dreams every night. I don’t remember them, but I just know when I wake up I lost something, he said. I fail in my sleep. It’s all I do, it’s all I’ve ever done.

What are the limits when one is responsible for another life? It’s a question that comes into focus in the eighth episode, When We Are in Need, which deals with a post-apocalyptic element we haven’t yet encountered in The Last of Us: religious worship. In a twist, it turns out that the man Joel killed in self-defense at an abandoned Firefly medical facility was a member of a group led by a charismatic preacher, David. The man had a family, and for the group, Joel is the bad guy. We all know Joel has a violent past, but in this charge he is innocent.

While David preaches a standard message about forgiveness from the gods and has a plan, he secretly feeds his flock with human flesh and presumably preys on its younger members. He’s also the only character who tries to disguise his choices as morals, because, as he tells Ellie, people have put their lives in his hands. It’s not a line Joel would ever utter. Joel may be ruthless and we see how ruthless this episode is, but he’s not self-righteous.

When the men come for Joel, who is badly injured, it is Ellie who pulls them away from him, and it is this act of selflessness, her refusal to abandon him, that brings Joel back in line. We see both the father he was before the outbreak and the brutally violent Joel we’ve only heard hints of. When he tortures two men to find out where they took Ellie, it’s hard to watch. But we also know what ultimately drives him.

There are no good people here, but in the show’s universe, David’s bad faith crosses a line. He disguises his murder and cannibalism as leadership, pursuing the end-justifies-the-means to his most gruesome end. It’s a different transgression than, say, Henrys, the FEDRA collaborator who betrays the Kansas City resistance leader, a man he loves and admires, in order to get life-saving medicine for his younger brother, Sam. I’m not a good person, he says evenly, and he can live with it, because Sam is counting on him. But no one claims that Henry had the right to do what he did. Children are dying, Henry tells him, Kathleen, the sister of the man he betrayed. They die all the time. And she is right. It’s all the more devastating when Henry kills his brother after Sam is infected and then kills himself. Henry’s protection doesn’t go so far as to let Sam tear Ellie apart, and he realizes his brutal sacrifices were for naught.

Of course, the thorniest piece in this dark morality story will be Ellie. She’s immune, which makes hers more important than other lives? The show has yet to answer that question. But what he answered, definitely, is that there is a difference between men like David and Joel. Joel can push the limits of his protection, but it’s David who tries to manipulate her, then attacks her, pinning her down and telling her not to be afraid, there’s no fear in love, just before she finishes him off with a cleaver. If there’s any truth to this story, it’s that fear is always part of love. The real divide in The Last of Us isn’t between good and evil, but between whether you’re still capable of that love or not.

When Joel finds Ellie, holding her close and calling his baby girl the way he did Sarah, it’s clear he’s decided to live with his terror, to lean into the fear that comes with loving a other human being. He tells Ellie it’s okay, and we know it’s not. But we also know that the alternative is worse.

