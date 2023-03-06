Binance Tried to Hire Gary Gensler in 2018 for Closer Ties with US Regulators: Report





Crypto exchange Binance sought to hire Gary Gensler as an adviser before becoming chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a Wall Street Journal report based on posts and documents from 2018 and 2020. as well as interviews with former employees.

Gensler, the former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was approached by the crypto firm in 2018 and 2019 while teaching at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Journal reported.

Messages from Binance executives seen by the newspaper indicate that Ella Zhang, then head of Binances’ venture capital investment arm, and Harry Zhou, co-founder of Binance’s investment firm Koi Trading, met Gensler in October 2018. After Gensler turned down the adviser job, Zhou wrote in the chat:

I observe that although Gensler declined the position of advisor, he was generous in sharing licensing strategies.

According to a Binance employee, Gensler would likely be back in a regulator seat if Dems won the 2020 election. The second meeting took place in March 2019 in Tokyo between Gensler and Binance founder Changpeng CZ Zhao. In April 2021, Gensler became the chairman of the SEC.

According to the newspaper, Gensler was approached by several private companies to serve as an adviser to MIT, but he declined all offers.

The report sheds light on the relationship between Binance and its US arm, Binance.US. Fearing regulatory scrutiny, exchange leaders took steps years ago to mitigate the risk, including creating a U.S. entity that would spark law enforcement and regulatory investigations, thereby shielding Binance from corruption. regulatory oversight.

In a presentation titled Insulate Binance from US Enforcement, employees suggested that Binance should have a purely contractual relationship with US Enforcement, positioning it as a separate operation.

A Binance spokesperson told Cointelegraph:

When Binance.US was founded, there was an agreement with Binance.com’s technical team to develop the technology infrastructure and provide other forms of support for the new US-regulated exchange. […] It was a white label service that supported other exchanges. That’s why you see these old communications between members of the two organizations.

The crypto exchange also noted that Binance and Binance.US share the same ultimate beneficial owner, a fact known to the public from the start. Binance.US has, however, recently gone through a funding cycle, unlike Binance.com.

Binance further noticed that it has no US customers and the companies are separate legal entities. The exchange also acknowledged previous missteps during its expansion:

As we grew at such a rapid pace, we made some initial missteps that have now been rectified. Following a massive investment in compliance talent, process and technology over the past two years, today we are a very different company when it comes to compliance.

Binance is reportedly preparing to face fines and penalties to settle ongoing regulatory and police investigations in the United States. Binance Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann said the company is working with regulators to resolve past compliance issues. According to the company, the compliance and investigation workforce grew by 500% last year.

Update (March 5, 21:22 UTC): This article has been updated to include Binancesresponse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/binance-tried-to-hire-gary-gensler-in-2018-for-closer-ties-with-u-s-regulators-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos