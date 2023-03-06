The UK economy has two regional problems, not one.





Is increasing the level of regional inequality in the UK a priority? The budget that Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt will deliver on March 15 will help answer this question. Unfortunately, recent research suggests that the challenge is far more difficult than widely thought.

It turns out that Britain has not one, but two regional problems, and consequently a huge national problem as well. A longstanding problem is that outside of London and the South East, it’s relatively weak. However, since the 2007 financial crisis we have witnessed a new situation – a slowdown in previously dynamic regions. Regional inequality has not increased since then. But this isn’t because of leveling up. The country has a bigger problem than growing regional inequality. It is a national downturn that drains the previous growth engine.

Addressing regional economic inequality in the UK, co-authored by former Treasury Secretary Ed Balls with Anna Stansbury and Dan Turner, analyzes the long-term challenges. Capital loss: London’s role in the Center for Cities’ UK productivity puzzle focuses on the post-crisis slowdown in Britain’s most prosperous region. These analyzes lead to one common conclusion. The state must fundamentally liberalize its control over land use.

As noted in the first paper, there are several reasons to be concerned about the regional inequality fueled by deindustrialization over the past 40 years. One is that these inequalities are linked to different living standards, life expectancy and education levels. Another is that it is linked to the geography of dissatisfaction in the Brexit vote. Finally, the low levels of productivity in most regions of the UK mean that the relative productivity of the UK as a whole is low.

So what can I do? The report concludes that low rates of college graduates in less developed regions are no longer a constraint. Nor is it a general lack of finances. More likely constraints are weak transport infrastructure, failure to support innovation clusters outside the South East, and expensive housing constraints on migration to London and the South East.

Then you have work to do. In particular, it would make sense to invest more in university education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, more resources in infrastructure, especially transportation, and increased government spending on high-quality research and development clusters located outside the southeast. .

One of the key points of this report is that migration from the most productive to the less productive tends to go in the wrong direction. This is also consistent with the findings of the report for London. But the most striking finding of the latter is that London’s productivity growth has matched that of the rest of the world since the grim financial crisis. London’s productivity growth per worker fell from 3.1% per year between 1998 and 2007 to 0.2% thereafter.

The proximate cause is that superstar sectors such as finance, professional services and telecommunications have stopped growing as fast as competing economies abroad. Moreover, that was already clear before Brexit (although that stupidity can’t help). A second explanation is that the cost of commercial real estate has pushed out more productive sectors. Finally, the housing affordability crisis deters immigration from both the country and abroad. That would have eroded the collective advantage London has created in the past.

If so, the state falls into a state of double bind. It has deep regional inequalities, a legacy of long periods of rapid productivity growth in London and the southeast, while the rest of the country was deindustrializing. Then, after 2007, London also suffered an economic downturn. So regional inequality, while still very large by European standards, has stopped getting worse. But this cure is worse than the disease. It undermined the performance of the economy as a whole and, above all, depleted the state of resources needed to address problems, including regional inequality.

Turning off Planning Control helps London grow faster. So, a better post-Brexit deal for the sectors London has specialized in will come. But giving capital more control over fiscal resources, as suggested by the Center for Cities report, is likely to conflict with the pressing need to spend more in weaker areas. With all areas of the UK economy sluggish, the challenges of addressing local issues are greater than ever before. Leveling down is the worst answer to the challenge of leveling up.

