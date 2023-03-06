US Dollar Index licks its wounds below 105.00 as Fed Chairman Powells testifies, US NFP looms





The US dollar index shows slight losses after a four-week downtrend. Doubts over further Fed rate hikes, policy pivot talks weigh on DXY. Yields on US Treasuries tumbled after refreshing from multi-day highs, equity futures posted small losses amid caution. Anxiety over key catalysts joins China-related headlines to weigh on sentiment and probe US Dollar bears.

US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates biggest weekly loss in seven around 104.55-60 at start of key week including semi-annual testimony from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell and report on US employment for February. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge against the six major currencies encourages a slight risk-free mood amid a lackluster Asian session.

That said, headlines from the annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in China recently appear to be weighing on the risk profile as the dragon nation eyes modest growth of 5.0%, vs. 6.0% expected. by the market for the current year. In addition to lower gross domestic product (GDP) expectations, after reporting the slowest annual GDP growth of 3.0% in decades, geopolitical concerns were also discussed and weighed on sentiment, as well as the NZD/USD prices. “China should promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and push forward China’s ‘peaceful reunification’ process, as well as take resolute measures to oppose Taiwan independence,” the premier said. leaving Li Keqiang.

It should be noted that softer impressions from US data and mixed Fed talk weighed on the DXY in the prior week.

The US Services ISM PMI for February came in at 55.1 versus market expectation of 54.5 and market forecast of 55.2. The inflation component of the PMI survey, the Price Paid sub-index, fell slightly to 65.6 in February from 67.8 but beat analysts’ estimate of 64.5. The new orders sub-index rose from 60.4 to 62.6 and the employment index rose from 50 to 54 during the same period. Earlier this week, US Durable Goods Orders for January declined while Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence also showed mostly pessimistic details.

Additionally, Atlanta Federal Reserve Chairman Raphael Bostic renewed concerns about the Fed’s policy pivot as the policymaker said, “The central bank may be able to pause the tightening cycle. current by the middle or the end of the summer”. On the contrary, San Francisco Federal Reserve Chair Mary Daly said over the weekend that if inflation and labor market data continue to be warmer than expected, interest rates interest will have to rise and stay there longer than expected by Fed policymakers. in December, as reported by Reuters. It should be noted that the US Federal Reserve issued a semi-annual monetary policy report on Friday in which it clearly states, “Continued increases in the federal funds rate target are needed.” The report also indicates that the Fed is firmly committed to bringing inflation down to 2%.

Against this backdrop, 10-year US Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since November 2022 before falling back to 3.95% at the latest. That said, Wall Street closed with gains, but the S&P 500 Futures posted slight losses at press time.

Next, testimony from Fed Chairman Powell and inflation data from China, along with updates from China NPC, may offer near-term guidance for the US Dollar Index. Next, the US jobs report for February will be crucial for DXY traders. If the latest streak of US data losses continues, backed by Powell’s cautious remarks, the US Dollar could print more losses.

Technical analysis

A convergence of the 21-day and 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) around 104.15-10 looks hard to break for bears in the US Dollar Index (DXY).

