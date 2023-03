UK government implicated in attack on asylum seekers hotel, union claims | immigration and asylum

Some of the UK’s largest trade unions have accused the government of being complicit in attacks on hotels where asylum seekers are staying, and urged their members to mobilize against far-right groups seemingly emboldened by rhetoric by senior Conservative politicians. there is.

The first major intervention by trade unions on an increasingly politicized issue followed Conservative Vice-Chair Lee Anderson’s comment on Friday that he sympathized with those protesting outside the hotel.

His comments came days after Home Secretary Suela Braverman said hotels that provide shelter to asylum seekers were causing understandable tension and that protesters targeting them were not racist or intolerant.

A wave of protests organized by far-right anti-immigrant groups have targeted hotels in recent weeks and led to violent clashes with police.

One relevant far-right group is the Patriotic Alternative (PA), founded in 2019 by Mark Collett, an admirer of Adolf Hitler who once suggested Mein Kampf as one of the three books people should read. The PA, Britain’s fastest-growing far-right group, delivered hundreds of flyers attacking migrants to homes in Merseyside days before riots broke out outside a hotel in Knowsley that was accepting asylum seekers.

Now leaders of 13 major trade unions, including the UK’s largest Unison with more than 1.3 million members, GMB with 600,000 members and the National Education Union with at least 450,000 members, issued a joint statement: When we see far-right mobs attacking refugees and politicians playing mood music, whose side are we on?

In recent weeks, we have witnessed an alarming increase in far-right violence and threats against refugees and refugee camps. The government is implicated in these attacks.

It said the government’s controversial policy of deporting asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda suited a long-running campaign of rhetoric and demonization.

Unions including the University and College Union, Fire Brigades Union, Aslef, RMT, Equity and Musicians Union, which have more than 120,000 members, also sent solidarity to Knowsley-captured refugee charity Care4Calais. attack. We added a joint statement calling on workers and trade unionists to show their solidarity and mobilize against the far right.

Many of the protests outside the hotel were met with counter-demonstrations organized by anti-fascist groups.

Hard-right protesters made 253 visits to hotels where asylum seekers were staying last year, doubling the 2021 record. It is said that he visited the migrants’ quarters 124 times.

Rotherham, South Yorkshire’s city council chairman last Friday said the far-right are not welcome there after a protest at a hotel where asylum seekers are staying.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/05/uk-government-complicit-asylum-seeker-hotel-attacks-say-unions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos