When We’re In Need on HBO and HBO Max

The first season of The Last of Us is coming to an end and it’s time to hurt. Episode eight, When We’re in Need, just aired and it took the story back to Joel and Ellie after the stabbings of episode six and the flashback detour of episode seven. Can Ellie save Joel? How would that be? No answer is what you think.

Things begin in the desolate, cold town of Silver Lake, Colorado. A much later learned preacher named David (Scott Shepard) is giving a sermon to a group of people when one of the parishioners starts crying. She is a young woman who, we learn, has lost her father and wants to bury him. Unfortunately, says David, the ground is too cold.

On the surface, these appear to be nice, normal people who have clung to religion in this awful, awful world. Which is logical. David is their leader and after the sermon he and his second in command James (played by Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in The Last of Us video games) talk about how the town is quickly running out of food. David senses doubt in James’ voice but James assures David that he is with him no matter what. The couple decides to go hunting.

Back with Joel and Ellie, we see that Joel’s wound is getting a bit better after Ellie’s impromptu stitching, but it’s still infected and gross. Running out of food and options, she too decides to go hunting. Carrying Joels’ gun, which is far too big for her, she sets off into the woods, battles plants in pursuit of a rabbit, then miraculously shoots down a large deer.

The deer flies off and is found by none other than David and James. They know they didn’t shoot it and assume whoever did is coming for it, so they decide to take it anyway. That’s when Ellie shows up and threatens them. They drop their guns and are surprised to find that a young girl is the one who shot the deer. Ellie is totally in control, but David is smart, resourceful and charismatic. He knows Ellie can’t carry the deer on her own, so he trades her off. Ellie tells them she needs medicine in exchange for the stag so James goes to get some.

This leaves Ellie and David alone to chat, as Ellie points a gun at him. We learn that David was a math teacher before the apocalypse, but then found God and started preaching. Ellie bothers him a bit but is really curious what could make anyone find God in a world where so many people have died and David says it’s because he’s realized that everything happens for a reason. It begins to tell the story of a young woman who lost her father… a father who went to look for food and was murdered by a man with a young daughter. As we, and Ellie, put all the pieces together, the father who was killed is the man who stabbed Joel in college, James returns. He caused Ellie to die, but David tells her to give him the medicine and she leaves. James can’t believe they let her go, but you can see David has a plan.

Back in Silver Lake, the food is prepared for the evening meal. Venison, of course, since we saw them kill a deer, and everyone eats it. But then David and James come back with the deer and it’s weird because we assumed everyone was eating the deer they just killed. But, in fact, they had not yet returned. A very curious and very useful choice of edition. David reveals to his group that they have found the girl who was with the man who killed their friend, and that they will be after them in the morning. The girl yells that they should both be killed and David punches her for not showing her respect.

At this point in the episode, it’s pretty obvious that all is not well with David, James, and those people. What has started to look innocent enough carries that weight of fear with it, and it’s when it hits a grieving child that it sinks. These people may seem good, but they are not. Especially not David.

Overnight, the medicine helped Joel and the wound is better. Ellie is feeding their horse when she realizes that David, James, and several other men have followed her home. She wakes the still sick Joel, hands him her knife and explains that she will try to take the men away but kill anyone who comes for him. Before he can even open an eye to register her, she leaves.

Ellie flies off on the horse and her plan seems to be working. But James is too good of a shot and soon enough he kills the horse, knocking Ellie to the ground. Against David’s wishes, James is about to kill Ellie but David stops him. He and half the group take Ellie and the horse, and the rest are left to find Joel. It’s not a big neighborhood, but again, pretty quickly, one of the men walks into the house, sees the mess, and starts crawling down to the basement where Joel is. Or was, as it somehow disappeared. Joel then sneaks up behind the man and kills him. Joel also makes quick work of the other men, keeping them both alive just long enough to find out where exactly Ellie is. Once he knows, he kills them both. A switch flipped. When Ellie is in danger, Joel is a different person.

Back in town, David has Ellie in a cage. He says he has to keep her there because he is scared of her and she is a dangerous person. Say what you want about David, but the man is shrewd. Either way, he likes it about her and explains that he wants to earn her trust so she can start over with them. He leaves and Ellie notices something on the floor: a human ear.

Ohhhh, so that’s what everyone was eating. Humans! Probably the father they can’t bury! Yes, the people of Silver Lake are cannibals, but when Ellie confronts David about it, he explains that not everyone knows that. He’s not proud of it either, but he says he had to do what he could for his people. They rely on him. This leads David to tell Ellie that he sees himself in her: a natural leader who is intelligent, loyal, and violent. These are things she has heard from her teacher FEDRA before, but somehow hearing them from this psychopath makes them all the more true.

David reveals that the real reason he turned to God after the apocalypse was because he saw the truth in the virus. All the virus wanted to do was spread and protect its own, with violence when necessary. He saw a natural beauty there. He also sees something in Ellie and explains that he sees an equal in her. Someone who can be his friend and together they can rule the galaxy like father and son. Wait, sorry, bad frankness. But it’s kind of the same pitch Darth Vader makes to Luke Skywalker: join me and handle this shit well. The difference being that it becomes increasingly clear that David sees more than a friendship with Ellie. He sees company, which Ellie discovers as they touch hands, so she then breaks her fingers.

David got it and tells Ellie he’s going to cut her into pieces for food, which is when, for the first time, she reveals her name to him. Ellie is the little girl who broke your fucking finger, she cries, almost as if increasing her anger, fear and trauma, if that’s even possible. Quickly, David comes back with James and grabs Ellie, who is fighting for her life, even biting David in the process. They pin her to the table, ready to carve her when Ellie plays her ace in the hole. I’m infected, she cries. And now you too. David sees the scar on his arm but it makes no sense to him. She should be dead. But that moment of hesitation is all Ellie needs. She grabs the cleaver they were going to use on her, kills James, and escapes.

While this is happening, Joel heads into town. He follows the horse’s bloodstains to a cabin where he finds things of Ellie, the horse, and several human bodies that were cut up for dinner. He must find Ellie before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, Ellie escapes to a store with David hot on her heels. She throws a charred log at him and misses, but it sets the building on fire. The fire slowly builds over the course of the scene, not only raising the stakes and tension, but acting as a visual representation of Ellie’s fear and anger. David tracks her down in the store. Ellieeeeeee, Elllllieeeeeee, he’s screaming like he’s Freddy Krueger. But he’s also frustrated because he truly believes he could have been good to Ellie and given her good things in life. It’s clear he’s completely out of balance, so Ellie finds an opening and attacks him. He turns her around and corners her as if he was going to rape her while explaining that he likes fighting. Ellie then wounds him, turns the tables, and stabs him nearly two dozen times in quick succession as Bella Ramsey screams, the flames raging around her, all captured in one shot.

It’s as brutal, shocking and terrifying a moment as we’ve seen all season, but it’s more than well deserved. David was a horrible human who did horrible things not only to the people he claimed to love, but to Ellie as well. Ellie herself also suffered and being in this impossible and horrible situation was just too much. And because this episode gives us all that information in such an digestible way, Ellie’s moment of pure rage and violence is entirely justified.

She stumbles outside and Joel finds her. She’s nervous, shaking, a changed person. So he holds her and says it’s okay, baby girl, I got you and the two walk off with the ashes of Silver Lake behind them.

When We’re In Need was the ultimate, maybe the infected aren’t the most evil thing about this world episode. It showed the terrible depths humanity can sink to in the name of self-preservation and what those kinds of actions can mean for the people around you. In this case, mainly Ellie, who’s been through some traumatic times before, but nothing like this vicious murder of a man who wanted to do the same to her. Ellie from Boston is no more. Now it’s just Ellie after Silver Lake.

The Last of Us has one more episode in its first season and it premieres on March 12. Click here to watch the rest.

