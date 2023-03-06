US Secretary of Defense aims to reassure allies in the Middle East and deliver a tough message





AMMAN, March 6 (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in Jordan to begin a visit to three Middle Eastern countries, aims to reassure key allies of U.S. engagement in the region despite recent attention from Washington on Russia and China, officials said, but provides candid messages for the leaders of Israel and Egypt.

The Pentagon chief, who arrived in Amman on Sunday, is expected to press Israeli leaders to reduce tensions in the West Bank and work to strengthen ties in talks with Egyptian leaders while addressing issues relating to the human rights.

“Austin will convey the enduring American commitment to the Middle East and reassure our partners that the United States remains committed to supporting their defense,” a senior US defense official said, speaking under the guise of the ‘anonymity.

The United States has about 30,000 troops in the region and is considered essential to help counter Iranian influence.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps General Frank McKenzie, who led U.S. forces in the Middle East until last year, said the region was important to the United States, in part to because of the growing role of China.

Latest updates

“I think this trip is a great example of an opportunity to continue to tell theater people (in the region) that they remain important to us,” added McKenzie, who now heads the Global and National Security Institute of the University of South Florida.

China’s ties with Middle Eastern countries have widened amid the region’s economic diversification, raising concerns in the United States over China’s growing involvement in sensitive Gulf infrastructure, including including in the United Arab Emirates.

Last week, the US demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reject his Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s call for a burning Palestinian village to be ‘erased’ – a comment Netanyahu on Sunday called a ‘” inappropriate “. The US State Department called Smotrich’s comment “disgusting”.

“He (Austin) will also be quite candid with Israeli leaders about his concerns about the cycle of violence in the West Bank and will consult on steps Israeli leaders can take to restore calm in a meaningful way ahead of the upcoming holiday,” said the US defense chief.

With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Passover holiday just weeks away, foreign mediators have sought to ease tensions that have risen after Netanyahu regained power at the head of a far-right coalition.

Austin is poised to send a clear message about Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s need to respect human rights, underscoring Washington’s concern over the issue.

“I fully expect him to talk about human rights, respect for fundamental freedoms,” said the US defense official.

Under Sisi, who as army chief led the 2013 ouster of Egypt’s first democratically elected president, there has been a long crackdown on political dissent that has swept away liberal critics as well as Islamists.

The United States withheld small amounts of military aid from Cairo, citing non-compliance with human rights conditions. Advocacy groups have lobbied for more to be withheld.

The United States, long a major player in the Middle East, has been preoccupied with other international issues under President Joe Biden’s administration, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and concerns over the activity Chinese military near the autonomous island of Taiwan.

The United States has committed more than $32 billion in arms to Ukraine, including sophisticated air defense systems and tanks.

Distrust of the United States among some in the Middle East has been building since the 2011 “Arab Spring” uprisings when Gulf leaders were shocked by the way President Barack Obama’s administration abandoned the late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak after a decades-old alliance.

The United States withdrew the last of its troops from Afghanistan in a chaotic withdrawal in 2021, still raising questions in the wider region about Washington’s involvement.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Will Dunham

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Idrees Ali

Thomson Reuters

National security correspondent focusing on the Pentagon in Washington DC Reports on US military activity and operations around the world and the impact they are having. Reported from over two dozen countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan and much of the Middle East, Asia and Europe. From Karachi, Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-defense-secretary-aims-reassure-mideast-allies-deliver-tough-message-2023-03-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos