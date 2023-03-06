The least visited national parks in the United States in 2022





Editor’s Note: Monthly Ticket is a CNN Travel series that sheds light on some of the most fascinating topics in the world of travel. In March, head for the great outdoors.

The least visited national park in the Americas is quite a distance from the mainland coasts of the United States. Almost 5,000 miles further, in fact.

American Samoa National Park in the South Pacific is the only National Park Service site south of the equator. In 2022, it recorded just 1,887 visits, according to new visitation figures released this week by the National Park Service.

Compared to 2021, this number is down 78%. The park has seen several Covid-19 closures over the past year, NPS said.

The national park spans three islands with tropical rainforests, volcanic slopes, pristine beaches and thousands of hectares of marine habitat, and is intertwined with a rich culture.

In keeping with the meaning of the word sacred land of Samoa, the park helps protect faasamoa the customs, beliefs and traditions of the 3,000-year-old Samoan culture, the parks website states.

The island park is far from the only uncrowded NPS site.

Nearly 400 of the National Park Service’s 424 sites have visitors. And three-quarters of all visits are to just 64 sites. So there are plenty of less visited places to explore.

Even among the 63 natural areas that have a national park in their proper name, there are parks where visitors number in the thousands or tens of thousands well below the nearly 13 million who have visited Great Smoky Mountains National Park. in 2022. It was the most visited of the 63 national parks last year.

The sprawling state of Alaska, which covers 665,384 square miles, is home to five of the 15 least visited national parks in 2022.

But while they may be under-visited compared to other parks, several saw substantial increases in visitor numbers last year, with increases of 30% to 50% from 2021. .

And an Alaskan park that was among the least visited in 2021, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, catapulted itself off the list with a 500% increase in visitors, thanks to a more robust return. cruises.

With more and more travelers heading out for the busy spring and summer seasons, the lesser-visited national parks have plenty to offer those who venture off the busier trails.

1. American Samoa National Park – 1,887 recreational visits

Most park goers will need a passport to visit this location in a remote part of the South Pacific. Hawaiian Airlines flies direct to American Samoa twice a week from Honolulu. Covid-19 travel requirements were eased late last year and the first cruise ship in three years arrived in January.

The park has units on three islands and spans 13,500 acres, including about 4,000 marine acres that are mostly coral reef.

2. Gates of the Arctic National Park & ​​Preserve, Alaska – 9,457 recreational visits

With no roads, no trails, no cell service, and no established campsites, this huge expanse is a true wilderness experience. The park and reserve have six designated wilderness rivers.

Visitors can roam as they please on 8.4 million acres of outstanding natural beauty, the parks website says. Visitors must be self-reliant, flexible and able to self-extract and communicate in an emergency. Arrive prepared.

3. Kobuk Valley National Park, Alaska – 16,925 recreational visits

There are no roads, campgrounds, or gateways for human visitors to these 1.8 million acres. Half a million caribou migrate through this park, crossing the Kobuk River and Onion Portage, according to the National Park Service. An 8,000 year old tradition of caribou hunting continues here today.

4. Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska – 18,187 recreational visits

Spanning over 4 million acres, this national park and preserve is home to three designated wild rivers and two national natural volcanoes. The land holds 10,000 years of human history and preserves the ancestral lands of the Denaina people.

5. Isle Royale National Park, Michigan – 25,454 recreational visits

A remote archipelago on Lake Superior, Isle Royale has 265 kilometers of trails and more than 30 campgrounds. It is open from mid-April to the end of October. Ferry and seaplane service typically operates from mid-May through late September, according to NPS.

There are only 18 fewer mammal species here than on the mainland because the animals must cross at least 14 miles from Lake Superior. Wolves and moose are among the notable animal residents.

6. North Cascades National Park, Washington – 30,154 recreational visits

Peaks crowned by more than 300 glaciers dominate this alpine landscape. More than 1,600 species of plants have been identified on this land that ranges from temperate rainforest to a dry ponderosa pine ecosystem. There are over 400 miles of trails.

7. Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska – 33,908 recreational visits

Katmai is an important habitat for thousands of brown bears. According to the Park Service, one of the best bear viewing sites in the world, Katmai is home to around 2,200 brown bears. Brooks Camp along the Brooks River is one of the most popular vantage points for watching bears feasting on salmon.

8. Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & ​​Preserve, Alaska – 65,236 recreational visits

The largest national park in the Americas, Wrangell-St. Elias encompasses 13.2 million acres, about the size of Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park and Switzerland combined, according to the Park Service. Most of the park is in the backcountry and visitor services are limited. There are maintained trails in the Nabesna and McCarthy forecountry areas.

9. Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida – 78,488 recreational visits

About 70 miles (113 km) west of Key West, Dry Tortugas is mostly open water with seven small islands. Garden Key is home to one of the nation’s largest 19th century forts, Fort Jefferson. The park is accessible by boat or plane and is home to nearly 300 species of birds. Bush Key closes annually from February to September so that sooty terns and brown noddies can breed there undisturbed.

10. Great Basin National Park, Nevada – 142,115 recreational visits

The mountain peaks here meet the hot desert valleys. The Great Basin National Park is home to the 13,063-foot Wheeler Peak, ancient bristlecone pines, around 40 caves, and a wide array of plants and animals. The elevation ranges from 5,000 to 13,000 feet with hiking trails for all levels.

11. Virgin Islands National Park – 196,752 recreational visits

About two-thirds of the pristine US island of St. John is a national park, with sandy beaches, rich marine life, petroglyphs of the indigenous Taino people and sites related to the troubled history of slavery on the islands. There are over 20 trails in the park, which is usually busiest from November through April.

12. Congaree National Park, SC – 204,522 recreational visits

The landscape of Congaree National Parks is defined by the presence of both flooding and blaze, according to the Park Service.

Flood waters from the Congaree and Wateree rivers regularly cover the park’s old-growth lowland hardwood forest, and the upland pine forest depends on forest fires to clear competing vegetation. Canoeing and kayaking are popular ways to explore the park. There is a 15 mile marked canoe trail.

13. Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas – 219,987 recreational visits

This park is home to the four highest peaks in Texas and the largest Permian fossil reef in the world. Guadalupe Mountains Wilderness has more than 80 miles of trails, including a hike through the Salt Basin Dunes that rise 100 feet from the desert floor.

14. Travelers National Park, Minnesota – 221,434 recreation visits

Presented as a park of water, islands and horizons, Voyageurs covers 218,055 acres, 84,000 of which are water. There are over 500 islands and four large lakes, as well as over two dozen smaller lakes in the park, which are best explored by boat. Voyageurs shares its northern border with Canada, and lucky visitors can even see the Northern Lights.

15. Pinnacles National Park, CA – 275,023 recreational visits

Pinnacles formed when volcanoes erupted around 23 million years ago. The talus caves and towering rock spiers attract hikers and climbers; there are over 30 miles of hiking trails and hundreds of climbing routes.

Although Pinnacles may rank among the 15 least visited national parks, it is very crowded on weekends, holidays and throughout the spring, according to a review on the parks website. Arrive early to avoid the crowds.

