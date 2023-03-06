What happened to David and his sect?





Editor’s note: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 8. With only one episode until the end of HBO’s The Last of Us Season 1, we are already sad to see Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) fade into the horizon for who knows how long. Still, the show is determined to leave a mark on our memory, which is why Episode 8, “When We’re in Need,” makes no effort to explore the horrific lengths people will go to survive in a world infected with Cordyceps. That’s why in Episode 8, we’re introduced to a cannibalistic new community of survivors led by preacher David (Scott Shepherd). And while Jackson had no central leadership and everyone was responsible for the welfare of the group, the resort community froze and starved under David’s leadership.

Using God as a shield against scrutiny, David imposes his will on his people, seeing himself as a superior human being who can make decisions for others. This is why David begins to serve human meat to the community, a terrifying secret that only those around him know. The resort community is in shambles when they cross paths with Ellie and Joel, but things could get worse after David goes missing. Or they could improve. Because the lesson of Episode 8 is that people need to trust themselves to thrive in the post-apocalyptic world instead of unleashing their primal, violent urges.

Picture via HBO

In Episode 8, Ellie is still trying to help Joel get back on his feet after he was attacked at Eastern Colorado University. As they need food, Ellie takes Joel’s gun and goes deer hunting. That’s how she meets David and his right-hand man James (Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the video game), who are also looking for a game to nurture the station’s community. The fateful encounter gives us a new perspective on the college brawl, as we soon learn that David has sent the four men Joel and Ellie met to gather resources. So, from the resort community’s perspective, one of their members was brutally murdered by Joel, and finding Ellie is a gift from God that would allow them to get revenge.

While James wants to take Ellie out immediately, David sees something different in the girl and even trades deer meat for penicillin. The medicine helps Joel heal from the nasty infection he has on his wound. But before he can get back on his feet, David and his men kidnap Ellie.

Picture via HBO

While having a good time in a cage at the complex, Ellie discovers that David is not a believer and only acts as a preacher to manipulate his people. She also realizes that they have been cutting human bodies into pieces to use meat as a food source, a grim realization that adds to Ellie’s exposure to the darker side of this dystopian world. According to David’s twisted worldview, there is no right or wrong in any action to survive, and violence is an appropriate tool for coping in desperate times. Of course, David also thinks he should be making this kind of decision on everyone’s behalf, which means the resort community has been eating people unknowingly.

Ellie manages to escape by sticking a butcher knife in James’ face. During her final confrontation with David, she inadvertently sets part of the station on fire before overpowering the preacher and unleashing his fury by hitting him dozens of times with a knife. This means that the resort community no longer has a leader, and since Joel has eliminated most of the people from David’s inner circle, there may not be anyone around who knows about cannibal meat production. . If the fire spreads, the remnants of David’s horrific secrets could be burned to the ground. However, people are more likely to find the remains of corpses hanging from meat hooks. And faced with the paltry price of their survival, the resort community will have to choose the path it wishes to follow.

Picture via HBO

We can’t argue that David is a villain. He is violent, supports cannibalism and is probably a pedophile and certainly a rapist. David had to be killed for Ellie’s sake but also to free her people from her tyrannical rule. Even so, Episode 8 serves as a cautionary tale for Ellie and Joel because, in many ways, they behave like David. In each episode, Ellie seems more comfortable shooting first and asking questions later. As for Joel, he brutally tortures David’s men before killing them in cold blood, even after they give him the information he wants. While we can understand Joel’s actions as insurance that no one will follow him later, it also shows how survival becomes the excuse for Joel and Ellie to lose their souls.

Episode 8 is about loyalty and how Joel and Ellie depend on each other to stay alive. At the same time, it’s a dark exploration of how only true communion with others can ensure that humanity survives the apocalypse. In Jackson, survivors choose to trust each other, and as a result, they have built a haven where people can do more than just survive. In the resort community, on the other hand, fear and despair put a violent man in charge, who eventually leads everyone to their doom.

After David’s death, the resort community will be forced to think about what they want to do with their lives. They could build something like Jackson if they learned to trust each other instead of following a divine leader. However, if they always act out of fear, convinced that survival justifies any form of violence, they will only sow chaos and destruction in their lives. Although it may hurt us to admit it, Joel and Ellie could have the same choice before them. If they continue to treat any human as an enemy, Joel and Ellie will be left alone. And without the people who support them, they cannot build a fulfilling life.

New episodes of The Last of Us arrive on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday.

