Plans to build a better UK through science and technology announced





A bold plan to grow the UK economy, create the high-paying jobs of tomorrow, protect our security and fundamentally improve people’s lives through science, innovation and technology. One goal will be achieved. Position the UK as a global science and technology superpower by 2030 with over 370 million new government funding to bolster infrastructure, investment and skills in the UK’s most exciting growing technologies, from quantum and supercomputing to AI

The Prime Minister and Technology Minister today (Monday 6 March) will increase investment in innovation, send the world’s best talent to the UK and capture the potential of breakthrough new technologies such as AI.

The new Science and Technology Framework is the first major work of the newly created Science, Innovation and Technology Department and will challenge all parts of government to place the UK at the forefront of global science and technology in this decade through 10 key actions no see. Create a coordinated whole-of-government approach.

In doing so, the government creates the right conditions for industrial innovation and world-leading scientific research to provide future high-paying jobs, grow the economy in high-tech industries, and improve people’s lives, from better healthcare to security. will do

The 10 points of the new science and technology framework are:

Identify, pursue and achieve the strategic advantages of the technologies most important to achieving the UK’s goals Demonstrate the UK’s S&T strengths and ambitions at home and abroad to attract talent, investment and strengthen its global impact Private and commercial research and development for the economy Stimulating public investment Building already enviable UK growth and better productivity Funding innovative science and technology startups and those that leverage the purchasing power of the UK government to promote innovation and growth through public sector procurement Global science through strategic internationalization Leverage post-Brexit freedom to create the world’s best pro-innovation regulation and influence global technology standards to sway favor by giving researchers access to the best physical and digital infrastructure for R&D through engagement, diplomacy and partnerships in shaping the technology and technology environment. Attracts creative talent, investment and discovery. A culture of innovation across the UK public sector to improve how public services operate

Delivery of this new framework will begin immediately with a raft of initial projects worth around $500 million in new and existing funding, which will help equip the UK with the technology and infrastructure to become a global leader in game-changing technologies.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Pioneering science and innovation have been in our DNA for decades. But in an increasingly competitive world, we can only stay ahead through focus, dynamism and leadership.

That’s why by 2030, from pursuing transformative technologies like AI and supercomputing, to attracting the best talent and ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed, by 2030 we’ve got to solidify our position as a global science and technology superpower. It sets out 10 key actions under a bold new plan for

The more we innovate, the more we can grow the economy, create the high-paying jobs of tomorrow, protect our security and improve lives nationwide.

Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan said:

Innovation and technology are our future. They hold the key to everything from rising productivity and wages to innovation in healthcare, lowering energy prices and ultimately job creation and economic growth in the UK, and the fiscal firepower that allows us to spend more money on public services. provide.

That’s why today we’re putting the full force of the UK government and private sector partners into the effort to become a science and technology superpower. To improve the lives of all Britons.

Initial project packages to drive action in the science and technology framework include:

Building on the UK’s global leadership in AI, quantum technologies and engineered biology, it is investing $250 million in three truly transformative technologies to help a variety of industries address some of the biggest global challenges, such as climate change and health care. can give This is our Commitment to Five Technologies within the Science and Technology Framework, which includes the Semiconductor and Future Communications publication of Sir Paul Nurses’ Independent Review of the Environment for Research, Development and Innovation Organizations, with recommendations for making the most of UK research. forms part of To support a variety of innovative institutional models, such as Focused Research Organizations (referred to as FROs), we test different funding science models and work with industry and philanthropic partners to launch new research. British Research Fund. This includes, for example, working with a range of partners to increase investment in the world-leading UK Biobank and supporting the ongoing revolution in genetic sciences by up to $50 million, spurring private sector and philanthropic co-investment in science, driven by the business case. discovery of the future. The government is already talking with Schmidt Futures, Eric and Wendy Schmidt’s philanthropic initiative, about up to $20 million in additional funding as part of this work. A $50 million increase in World Class Labs funding to help next-generation AI leader research institutes and universities around the world that will conduct research in the UK upgrade their facilities so that UK researchers have access to the best labs and equipment they need to continue producing world-class Science opens a whole new path for economic growth and job creation in the UK Increases UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund by $10 million, totaling $50 million to support the next generation of tech and science startups in the UK that could become the next Apple , Google or Tesla plan to build Exascale supercomputer facilities, the most powerful computing power capable of solving complex problems such as nuclear fusion, as well as programs. $9 Million in Government Funding to Support Establishment of PsiQuantum’s Quantum Computing Research Center in Daresbury in the Northwest to Provide Dedicated Computing Capacity for Critical AI Research as Part of Response to Future of e-Computing Review

The framework, in consultation with industry experts and academics, is designed to deliver stronger growth, better jobs and bold discoveries to address current and future challenges.

The initiative will take responsibility for the UK’s world-class research and innovation system, bringing together the five technologies of tomorrow: Quantum, AI, Engineered Biology, Semiconductors, Future Communications and Life Sciences and Green Technologies into one unit for the first time.

Paul Nurse, Director of the Francis Crick Institute and Senior Reviewer for Landscape Review, said:

As the Prime Minister has said, you are absolutely right that Britain’s future depends on research, science and technology. Only by becoming a leading science nation can the UK drive a sustainable economy, increase productivity and create social benefits such as improved health care and environmental protection.

Government support for this approach should be fully supported. My review of the research, development and innovation landscape makes a range of recommendations across the entire RDI effort and, if adopted together, provide a blueprint for governments to make the UK a true science superpower.

Today the Government is also further extending the financial guarantees available to Horizon Europe applicants in the UK until 30 June 2023, ensuring that eligible and successful bids on currencies closing on or before this date will continue to be funded, an important milestone. We support you to continue your support. Engage in research and innovation.

Science, innovation and technology are the drivers of economic growth and productivity. More than half of the UK’s future labor productivity gains will come from adopting the best available technologies and the rest from further expanding the technological frontier. One public R&D investment leverages two private R&D investments in the long term.

Today’s announcement builds on existing government efforts to support science and technology. This includes the establishment of the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) to fund high-risk, high-return R&D. Invests $100 million in pilot that unites national and regional partners in Glasgow, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands to accelerate growth into a major globally competitive center for research and innovation. Announcing the UK Digital Strategy, committed to building a world-class digital infrastructure, unlocking the value of data to drive growth, innovation and social good across the UK, and harnessing digital innovation to build a more inclusive, competitive and innovative digital economy.

The government will soon make further announcements, including an announcement of its wireless infrastructure strategy.

Note to editors

The funding included in today’s announcement is all new, with the exception of a previously announced $117 million funding to create hundreds of new PhDs for AI researchers.

Additional announcements today include:

The Government’s 2022 Cyber-Physical Infrastructure (CPI) Agreement, which looks at how the UK can become a leader in the field of increasing convergence of cyber-physical systems such as robotics and digital twins linking the physical and digital worlds. response innovation. A 200,000 grant competition is underway to find an organization or consortium to provide ecosystem-building capabilities to advance the CPI agenda and stimulate the UK ecosystem. 16 Doctoral Training Centers (CDTs) at universities across the UK. Universities can set up new CDTs and bid for funding to train the next generation of AI researchers to develop and use AI in areas such as healthcare, climate change and creating new commercial opportunities. our competitiveness. A national data research cloud pilot from the government and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) allows UK researchers to test different ways to more effectively pool information and work together to solve data-driven research problems. Recent changes to the R&D tax credit. Our ongoing R&D tax relief review will ensure that taxpayer money is spent as effectively as possible while improving the competitiveness of the Research and Development Expenditure Credit (RDEC) scheme and covering all 250 million dollars in technology missions in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and engineered biology today. Investing dollars is part of our commitment to five technologies within the science and technology framework, which also includes semiconductors and future communications. The government will soon make further announcements on these technologies, including announcing a strategy for up to 50 million wireless infrastructure to spur private sector co-investment in science, and philanthropic efforts are subject to business case approval. Governments will respond to recommendations. In the Future of Computing Review, Government will respond to the Independent Review’s recommendations on the environment for research, development and innovation organizations in due time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/plan-to-forge-a-better-britain-through-science-and-technology-unveiled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos