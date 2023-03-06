Troy Baker Discusses His Role in ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 8 – Deadline





SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details from Episode 8 of HBO’s The Last Of Us.

In the penultimate episode of Season 1 of HBO’s record-breaking horror drama The Last of Us, Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) last hope for survival is put to the test. Still reeling from Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) severe injury that rendered him incapacitated for weeks, Ellie struggles to find the essentials and protect their hiding place. While searching for food, she encounters a group of survivors led by a pious man named David (Scott Shepherd), who offer a welcoming community, supplies, and protection. Ellie must then decide if David’s offer is genuine or too good to be true.

In keeping with the show’s ability to expand on video game source material, we meet an all-new character named James, a member of David’s clan, played by prolific voice and motion capture performer Troy Baker, who created the role of Joel Miller himself. in the game.

Here, Baker breaks down the nuance of her character’s psyche, working with Bella Ramsey and the cultural relevance of The Last of Us.

Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Pedro Pascal (Joel) in HBO’s “The Last of Us” Liane Hentscher/HBO

DEADLINE: This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Last of Us video game, as well as the third anniversary of the game’s sequel. Considering you originated the role of Joel, arguably one of the most iconic characters in the history of video games, how was it for you to come back to this world?

TROY BAKER: I feel like I never left. And I kind of knew it would be the second I “met” him. Anthony Hopkins tells this beautiful story when he first read the Silence of the Lambs screenplay. He got to page 10 or so and put it down because he was scared he wouldn’t get the part, and I’ve felt that before. As an actor, whenever you have an opportunity to audition or meet, you want to get it because the demands of the artist’s situation are always financial, and you just want to get a job. But some roles cross your path that feel inherently special. And that was it, I had always been a fan of Naughty Dog and what they did, especially with the Uncharted series, so the opportunity to be part of something new was very appealing.

I stepped inside Joel and discovered what I felt was a secret no one else knew. I have been part of this world for over a decade. And I’ve seen the game not only get made, but also be well received. You never know if [a project] will be as good as you hope it will be, but it was, and then it goes out into the world, and it explodes and becomes this phenomenon. It resonates with people in a new way that we haven’t seen with games before. And then eight years after that, all of a sudden for [Neil Druckmann] to be like, “We’re going to do a show,” it’s so surreal. Every time they let me do something, I feel lucky. If I have a chair at the table, I’m grateful.

But when Neil and Craig [Mazin] came to me with this role, they were like, ‘How would you feel about playing James? And I went, “Oh my God. Thanks a lot guys. Who is James? [Laughs]. But the beauty of this story is that we can take characters that may have been overlooked and zoom in and expand their roles. It’s about enriching the story, not replacing it. So for me, playing James in this game is like, “Yeah, this is a unique opportunity for me to see this world through a whole new lens.”

DEADLIINE: Let’s go. How did this original role come about? Did Neil and Craig message you ahead of time and ask if you wanted to play a low key villain? And when you were offered this part, what crossed your mind?

BAKER: It wasn’t even that. Neil was shy about this potential role. He said to me, “So there’s a character we have in mind for you, if you’re interested. If you don’t feel interested, that’s fine. And I’m like, “Man, if there’s anything for me…” Look, I thought I was going to be a clicker. So this is an upgrade. [Laughs]. I was so happy. And then, reading James’ script, I was like, “OK, there’s a good challenge.”

I love playing a villain to show you he’s not the villain. ‘Cause if I can make you love him for just a second, it’ll make you hate him even more when I need it. I love this dance; it is very attractive to me. So when it came to approaching James, I asked, ‘How can we make sure he’s not a henchman? How do we make him not just David’s “Thug A”, and make him have a real stake in the story? And for me, it’s about understanding that every character we meet throughout this story is in some way a reflection of Joel and/or Ellie.

David is the reflection of Joel. That’s the bad side of the coin, because here’s someone who watches over those they care about and is willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen. Joel too. Married [Rutina Wesley] is one of my favorite counterpoints to Joel because you see a parent who lost their son days after Joel lost Sarah [Nico Parker]. And what does she look like 20 years later? She is still a mother. She still cuts Ellie’s hair, and she hasn’t given up and abdicated her role as a parent. Look at Bill and how he is different from Joel and what he can teach Joel. So all of these characters serve as a sort of counterpoint. So, to me, James was a good guy, and this world was tough on him too. And if you look at these people, they arrived here in what they thought was the promised land, and they had a tough winter, which turned them into the worst versions of themselves. And I think this episode is a good lesson in learning that we’re all one bad day away from being, at least to some degree, the worst version of ourselves.

DEADLINE: Something unique about your portrayal of James here is that although he belongs to the cult of David and listens to his overt bigoted ideas, there is still uncertainty about his loyalties. It seems that James still has the remnants of a moral center. How intentional was that in your performance to try to create that nuanced dynamic?

BAKER: For me, I definitely thought, “If he’s missing a moral center, then he’s just not interesting. He’s just boring,” and what I realize is that what James wants more than anything is to be David’s right-hand man. Not because he admires or respects him, but because he understands who he is. David is the devil, and I really want to be on the good side of the devil rather than the bad side. So that’s where James positions himself, and here comes this girl who can completely usurp that position, and that’s what James points to David. In Ellie, David sees an equal, and that’s what he wants. And James knows that’s what he will never be.

There is the phrase “You have a violent heart”, which James does not have. Because he will shoot the horse he will stop the girl but when it comes to pointing a gun at a terrified 14 year old girl lying in the snow James got choked up and someone had to push, but it still wouldn’t [commit the violent act]. And it’s not because he’s afraid of getting into trouble with David; it is because at the end of the day, he still has a moral center.

I think what James recognizes is that we’ve seen throughout history how people like David have [used religion] rule and oppress people. And that’s not meant to be a derogatory remark against anyone with a sense of faith, because I think having hope and believing in something is one of the most powerful things we have. When you strip people of all tangible things like food, shelter, and warmth, the only things left are the intangible things like hope, faith, and belief, and those are the three weapons that David uses against these people. So when you see James walking away from this decision that David is making to bring this girl into the fold, those are the things that he’s backing, “Well, maybe it’s God’s will”, but eventually it comes back like, “She’s just another mouth to feed. He appeals to David’s ego and tricks, but I don’t think James believes that for a second. His mentality is more like “Anything that will get us through the winter, anything that will get us to our real promised land, that’s what I’m willing to do.

Scott Shepherd (David) in HBO’s The Last of Us

DEADLINE: There are so many intense scenes in this episode, but specifically I’m thinking of Ellie’s interrogation in the jail cell, where David basically decides to kill her for being so stubborn, and James steps in to l ‘help. Can you tell me about working with Bella Ramsey at that time?

BAKER: Here’s something people will never see that just exists for my own benefit, and I love it and I hate it because they’re so talented; it’s frightening. So Ellie is in this cage, and that’s a scene that ended up being cut because we didn’t need it. David has this conversation with Ellie, and then he’s interrupted by my character. James walks in and asks, “Can I have a minute?” And David is like, “Yeah.” So, David leaves, and in this scene, not at all scripted, I just give [fierce] dog eyes at Ellie. And every [take], it became this wordless war to see who would win this brief fight. And every time, Ellie wins. I’m selfishly excited for people to see me in this episode, but I think what I’m most excited to see is this episode where Bella really gets to flex and show you exactly what Bella Ramsey is capable of, and it’s terrifying. [Laughs].

DEADLINE: Now that Season 1 is coming to an end, has anything surprised you about the way people are reacting to the show so far?

BAKER: It was all surprising because none of this was planned. It was hoped for, and there was a desire for this thing to find a new audience. Neil really helped me with that because I was against the idea of ​​the show. I was like, “Why don’t you just leave it as a game?” And Neil says, “Because I think this story is good enough to get out to people who will never pick up a controller, and we have to tell them this story.” And just to see the amount of dedication, skill and perseverance that Neil and Craig, the producers and the crew have shown, has been incredible. Seeing how this show resonated with people was the most surprising thing. ‘Cause if you can do it once, man, it’s a miracle. And then to be able to do this successful thing twice, we’ve continually climbed mountains, and the fact that we’re now sitting here on top of this again is truly a miracle.

The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO.

[This interview has been edited for length and clarity]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/03/troy-baker-the-last-of-us-bella-ramsey-pedro-pascal-hbo-1235279959/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos