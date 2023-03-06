‘The Last of Us’ Episode 8 Review: ‘When We Are in Need’ Spoilers





The penultimate episode of the season features another villain on a brutal journey through the Valley of the Shadow of Death.

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “The Last of Us” Season 1, Episode 8, “When We Are in Need.”]

While everyone on “The Last of Us” is trying to salvage what they can, the only thing that connects everyone is a name. One of the series’ progressive steps has been recognizing when people try to bring out their own. Often it’s in self-preservation, like the ambush kid in “Please Hold to My Hand.” It’s the same tactic used by a man here in the penultimate episode of the season “When We’re In Need.” Staring down the barrel of a gun and an ultra-determined Ellie (Bella Ramsey) pointing it, someone who’s become an expert at staying alive comes up with a way to continue her streak. He identifies himself as David (Scott Shepherd). And by then, he had already taken over.

David is the latest in a series of Joel and Ellie obstacles from the original game “The Last of Us”, a ruthless and enigmatic leader who has found a way to bend a new world to his whims. He’s also the show’s latest example of how this post-cordyceps reality is a chance for people to remake themselves, and a narrative can be the most powerful weapon in one’s arsenal. This can deter an entire populace of raiders from approaching your fortress, as the people of Jackson have done by spreading spooky myths about what lies just beyond the “River of Death.” Some people rewrite their stories as a way to atone. Others – like this character with a group of rigid, zealous followers hiding in an abandoned winter resort – use it as a chance to make a hierarchy in their own image.

Related Related

“When We Are in Need” takes place over a longer period of time than last week’s “Left Behind,” but the simple spirit of purpose remains the same. Instead of Ellie picking her way through a shaky attempt at a normal childhood, her search for food for her and Joel (Pedro Pascal) leads her down the path of David and James (Troy Baker, Joel from the original game) . Once David has made that introduction of names and goals, then begins a long episode of psychological tug-of-war, with the leader and the rebel both trying to maintain an advantage.

David begins with the false promise of a communal fire, where he details his supposed past and his stated reasons for embracing a life of faith. As an individual, he’s an interesting reverse of the horse-riding party that Joel and Ellie meet outside of Jackson. These riders arrived as a threat but then dropped their outlaw veneer to show the welcoming folks below. David appears as a shy man of God, only to regularly withdraw and show himself as a predator at heart.

Liane Hentscher/HBO

This reversal of assumption isn’t just a feature of “The Last of Us” at this point. It is also a fruitful way to present another vision of what leadership looks like in a society without institutions. Kathleen offered a glimpse of that life in Kansas City. Here, this new leadership structure is more explicitly tied to someone dangling Bible passages in front of followers to bolster their credentials. David later describes his affinity for the mushroom along with its deadly hold on humanity, but there’s still a tantalizing blur as to how much he believes in his own preaching. There is a logical and cynical (and very likely) view that his Revelation verses are just a means to achieve a cult leader’s goals. Shepherd puts JUST enough into these softer, sweeter moments of David to make you believe that by staying in power for as long as he has, he’s also stuck with what he’s provided.

Creating an apocalyptic leader is as much about shading the followers as it is about the person they are following. Even with their dire situation, “When We Are in Need” paints a picture of a group of people who have managed to survive this long while effectively being devoid of alternatives. Episode writer Craig Mazin isn’t as keen on showing David as a superhuman ball of charisma and confidence. Instead, “When We’re in Need” makes it clear that David is more of a master at tricking people into thinking their fortunes are tied to his well-being. Scanning the followers gathered at the lodge, there are no smirks or beaming satisfied expressions. Everyone is unhappy, but David left them no alternative. They are trapped in a winter prison without any phone calls.

Even in the final minutes of the episode, when David has every reason to believe that his hours of life are numbered, Shepherd exercises a strange and effective restraint here. There’s an ingrained theatrics to David’s leadership style that extends to his recruiting tactics. But even the most stereotypical lines that might come across as thunderous statements from a bloodthirsty strongman (“Are you so hungry for revenge? Deliver it.”) are instead delivered with the attitude of a pastor of the disappointed youth. Shepherd plays David as a man who isn’t afraid to abuse his followers in any way he chooses, but still maintains the fake civility of someone who doesn’t raise his voice angrily. This extends to his treatment of Ellie in the group’s makeshift cell. Leaving a cut ear in your eye line is the kind of thing that doesn’t happen by accident. He becomes a more sinister figure when it is clear that he would rather lead people to horrific conclusions than be the bearer of cannibalistic news.

It’s thanks to Joel and Ellie (and the threats they face) that “The Last of Us” has maintained a guiding thread, even during episodes that stray from the main timeline. “When We’re In Need” is another case of the show reaching out to the global film community for directors to come and make their own stamp on the series. “Kin” managed to overcome fear for most of its runtime and reminded the characters and the audience that there really is something worth surviving. Much of this deft balance comes from what is present in director Jasmila Žbanić’s other work. Here, Ali Abbasi offers something even more immediate. Especially when it comes to saving Joel, all of these injection and retrieval sequences have a tension that is brought on by their closeness. It’s a stark contrast to the early show which was often content with having more of a distance from the action itself. And like Žbanić, Abbasi is no stranger to confronting horrific realities in his own films, including last year’s famous “Holy Spider,” another story about a man acting violently under the guise of directives. divine.

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Together, Abbasi and Mazin let this ambiguity and a warped sense of purpose thrive. From the top of the episode, as David and his congregation work through anger and grief, the large sign behind him gives the unspoken other half of the episode’s title: “WHEN WE NEED HE WILL SUPPLY.” As time goes on, the latter pronoun seems intentionally vague. David is the kind of leader who confuses his purpose with his privilege, finding ways to make those gathered around him feel accountable for what he claims to provide. When the group has finally tasted the deer meat stew, Abbasi lets the sound of those first bites linger, showing everyone’s distinct relationship to hunger. Many people attack their meal. David is content to sit in the middle of the room where everyone can see, with a bowl that seems to overflow his portion. He’s first among equals, in a way that the episode gradually unfolds until his pride drives him in.

The start of this fall comes with a broken finger, delivered by Ellie herself. It’s only after she manages to take that away from him that she reveals her name. Now, revealing his identity is a show of force rather than a means of pacification. Shortly after, with a meat cleaver hovering above her chest, she plays her last card showing the scar on her forearm. From then on, David’s fate being more or less sealed, speaking becomes almost a handicap. David closes in on the more explicit predator that he’s kept reasonably cloaked for most of the episode. If anything, it sounds like an admission that he’s lost. As Ellie grabs the cleaver and dispatches David once and for all, Abassi remains focused on her and her reaction. The smoke and flames behind her (and theoretical splatter on the lens) wash everything away as she’s lost in a haze of stabbing.

And then she emerges to find a revived Joel, ready to take her away from the burning building. Their traditional roles have been reversed. Ellie has usually been the one to help Joel find some relief and comfort after his death to protect them both. Now it’s the other way around. Whether or not that’s too fine a point, it’s also Joel at his most fatherly, calling Ellie “baby girl” just as he did his own daughter in her final moments. It’s a neat counterbalance to the ugly take on the authorship of the Lodge Show scenes. After weeks of hearing from Henry and Tommy about the nature of fatherhood and family, it’s Joel who takes on that responsibility in his own way. As the two hobble over the mountain horizon, they face all the horrors the finale has in store for them the same way they have since leaving Boston: together.

Rating: A-

“The Last of Us” airs new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

Sign up: stay up to date with the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiewire.com/2023/03/last-of-us-episode-8-when-we-are-in-need-review-1234815115/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos