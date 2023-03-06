“The Last of Us” Episode 8 Recap





For an entire week now, I’ve been lying on the floor in pain like Joel waiting for The Last of Us to return. We can only hope that Ellie actually knew how to stitch up (and disinfect!) a wound when she randomly grabbed this needle and thread in episode seven. I’m not emotionally capable of losing anyone else on this show.

Instead of letting me know that Joel is okay, HBO begins episode eight with the introduction of another new character: David, the pastor of a small community in Wyoming. Naturally, I don’t trust him or anyone but Joel and Ellie, or even poor Henry and Sam. But maybe this one is a good guy. We are about to find out.

David’s buddy is none other than voice actor Troy Baker, aka the voice of Joel from The Last of Us video game. So that’s a good sign that we’re headed in the right direction, for now. The two go on a deer hunt, but they come across an animal that Ellie has shot. David agrees to trade resources for the deer, offering Ellie penicillin to treat Joels’ infection. Side note: it’s kind of nice that there are no infected people in this part of the country! I guess fungus monsters hate the cold. David tells Ellie he’s from Pittsburgh QZ. For those who haven’t ridden with a mushroom brain, it’s the same town where, in The Last of Us video game, we met our old friends Henry and Sam. It’s another nice Easter egg for fans, to distract us from the weekly heartbreak of the HBO show.

Speaking of: my suspicions were correct. David mentions to Ellie that the man who attacked Joeland Joel quickly attacked back was from her compound. Apparently people who survived the encounter told David that Joel was traveling with a little girl. David lets Ellie escape, believing that she was not the one who killed her man, but the town is not happy with this decision. Guess that guy word is the law, though, because he slaps a kid who suggests they find and kill them both. So, Ellie prepares for the men to come for them. David yells at his goonies to bring Ellie back alive and they succeed in capturing her. Then, one of his men enters the house where Joel was hiding, but our hero surprisingly gets up and defends himself. Joel is back, baby! It’s time to knock out these assholes one by one until he finds Ellie.

Shortly after, we came back to Ellie, who is trapped in a cell. She is questioned by David, but of course tells him to fuck right away. Big shock (or not), David is a villain. He does light cannibalism in his town by passing human meat off as venison. It was a last resort, explains David. What was I supposed to do? Starve them to death?! Ellie suggests the obvious: that he shouldn’t eat people. David also has a strange and religious view of the cordyceps virus. It’s not the infected, but the little fungus spores. Weird! We don’t have time to explore that when Ellie is in the hands of cannibals. Luckily, Ellie attacks one of her captors and escapes, starting a fire in their messed up meeting house. You don’t know how good I am! David yells at him. Yelling about your level of moral goodness? Definitely something a villain does! David attempts to rape Ellie, who stabs him about a million times. Fortunately, she takes him down and stumbles out of the building, finding Joel. It’s okay, I got you, he tells her, as the two leave bloodied and in shock.

Just a simple man struggling with his cannibalistic tendencies.

HBO

I’ve never played The Last of Us video game to make sure I’m as shocked to watch this show as everyone else, but my helpful editor Brady was kind enough to let me know that he’s This is a pivotal moment for Ellie going forward. Until now, she made jokes about having a gun and escaping the infected, but being attacked by another human is a different kind of violence. It’s more real, somehow. Kill monsters? Well, they are monsters. Kill a human acting like a monster? It’s a completely different beast.

Of course, it’s strange that the horrors humanity is capable of could be so much worse than any pain a fungal zombie can inflict. But deep down, we tend to expect kindness from our fellow human beings. Ellie’s contact with David, someone who possesses almost every evil you can think of by the end of the episode, is incredibly traumatic. She’s forced to become a real killer and she’ll probably never be the same again because of it. While she may admire Joel for his strength, cool apathy, and rough exterior, he’s only done so because of the horrors he’s seen and committed throughout his life. Is this the kind of person Ellie really wants to emulate? Survival isn’t easy, and the choices you’re forced to make along the way are almost one-sidedly gruesome. Look at all the “bad guys” we’ve seen so far, and that’s what they’ll tell you. More often than not, they made some pretty crazy choices. But at their base level, they are just surviving.

For now, at least Joel and Ellie are fine. (Well, physically. Except Joel. Actually, nobody’s okay.) See you next week for the season finale. I hope we will have good news after all this trauma. More likely than not, the terrors will continue to pile on top of each other. If Joel and Ellie reach these doctors, can we even trust them? Is it worth losing our souls just for the chance of a vaccine? I am emotionally charged! Yet perhaps they will learn that the fungus virus has stopped spreading. Or Ellie will fall in love again. We need something nice, people.

Josh Rosenberg is an entertainment writer living in Brooklyn, keeping a steady diet of one movie a day; his past work can be found on CBR, Spin, Insider and on his personal blog at Roseandblog.com.

