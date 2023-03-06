Weather Warning: Snow and Ice Expected for Most of England, Wales and Northern Ireland | british news





A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will go into effect tonight for the Midlands, most of Wales and the southeast, including London.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a warning of up to 30cm of snow expected in isolated areas across Scotland across northeast England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Patchy snow of 1 to 2 cm could accumulate over much of Wales and parts of central, south and east England, with temperatures dropping to -1C (30F) in Manchester and as low as 2C (35F) in London on Monday night.

The Bureau of Meteorology said frequent snowfall is expected in northern Scotland from Monday afternoon, with temperatures likely to drop below -10C (14F) during the night.

The warning comes when arctic air moves down over Scotland and into northern England.

During the winter, up to 10 cm of snow can accumulate in the highlands of Scotland and 5 cm in the lowlands.

Image: Photo: Met Office

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold wave warning, putting North East England, North West England and Yorkshire on a Level 3 alert, and the rest of England on a Level 2 alert.

The NHS said a level 3 alert means that extreme cold, icy conditions or heavy snowfall have a 90% chance of increasing the health risk to vulnerable patients.

All areas are under alert through midnight Thursday.

Read the Sky News weather forecast

The Met Office advises that this could disrupt travel as “some roads and rails are likely to have longer travel times impacted by road, bus and train services.”

Image: Photo: Met Office

It brought warnings previously announced on Monday and Tuesday through Sunday evening.

“We’re expecting a few more snow showers by this evening, and we could see a little more snow early on, so the alert was issued,” meteorologist Honor Criswick said on Sunday.

Image: Tuesday’s weather warning affects the wider area of ​​Scotland and further along the East Coast. Photo: Met Office

“Severely cold weather and showers are expected over the next few days across Scotland and northern England.

“In terms of temperatures, Monday night will feel quite chilly with lows of -10C in protected glens and highlands across northern Scotland, with a bit of wind blowing and making it feel rather chilly.

“Potentially, we could see the coldest temperature so far this year. The lowest we saw was -10.4C in January, so we could see it going even lower than that.

“Between 5cm and 10cm of snow is expected in the higher elevations, so more snow accumulation of between 2cm and 5cm in the lower elevations could cause some disruption to travel Monday through Tuesday.”

UK News: Harry and Meghan invited to King’s coronation despite row to sue MI5 father of youngest Manchester bombing victim Stormont brakes, EU law veto, not delay

Areas affected by the warning may experience power outages, road delays, rail and air travel, icy surfaces, and some rural communities may be cut off by freezing conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, UKHSA’s Head of Extreme Situations and Health Protection, said: “During times like these, it is important to identify family members, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to cold weather and its health effects.

“If you have pre-existing medical conditions or are over 65, it’s important to try to heat your home to at least 18C if possible.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-could-be-set-for-coldest-temperature-of-the-year-as-yellow-warnings-for-snow-are-brought-forward-12826684 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos