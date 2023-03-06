The Last Of Us Show Makes Its Horrifying Character Even More





When I finished the eighth episode of The Last of Us When We Are in Need, which chronicles the events of the winter section of the games, I had to go for a walk. I thought I was emotionally ready to see a live version of the source material’s darker moments, but I was once again surprised by HBO’s willingness to pull text from the games’ subtext. In doing so, the show makes one of the most gruesome figures in the post-apocalyptic world of Naughty Dogs even more gruesome, to chilling effect.

Who is David in The Last of Us series?

David is played by Breaking Bad and Jason Bourne actor Scott Shepherd, and his performance builds on a character who, in the game, is already undeniably evil. In a franchise that often explores the moral ambiguity of heinous acts at the end of the world, the game doesn’t attempt to disguise David as a good man who has wandered into the apocalypse, even though that’s what it does. might believe it is. He’s a man who formed a cult, established a system to kill and cannibalize innocent people, and despite the game never saying it out loud, he’s a predator towards 14-year-old Ellie.

David’s characterization as a cult leader and predator dials up to 11 in the HBO version of the character. Episode eight opens with David giving a sermon, reading the book of Revelation. His audience does not seem particularly appeased by his scriptures and is rather upset by the death of a member of their group. A young girl asks David when they can bury him, and we later find out that this is the man Joel killed two episodes ago at Eastern Colorado University. But David’s cold response (no pun intended) that they’ll have to wait for the snow to clear and bury it in the spring doesn’t satisfy the community David has cultivated.

The Last of Us game has made it clear that whatever hold David has over the people he commands has diminished and his reluctance to deal with Ellie in a way that seems proportionate to the loss of the people of their community was an end source. of friction. The show, meanwhile, makes it clear that while Joel and Ellies’ actions may have served as a catalyst for the cults’ collapse, David’s abuse was not exclusive to those outside of his loyal supporters.

There’s a scene about 20 minutes into the episode where David walks into a populated restaurant and tells his community that he’s found Ellie and will follow her to find Joel. Then, when the daughter of the man he killed says they should return the favor, David gives her a backhand in front of the whole group. He tells her that she may not feel like she has a father anymore, but claims that she still has one in him and that she should respect him when he speaks. He then sits down at her table and proceeds to feed her with his father’s cooked leftovers.

Screenshot: HBO/Kotaku

All of this dismay stems from David not wanting to kill Ellie, who her cult members believe is at least partially responsible for the loss of one of their own. The Last of Us game makes it very clear that David has some sort of predatory intent towards the young girl, as there is a scene where the man holds her hand through the bars of a cell and tells her that she is special. In both versions of the story, Ellie takes advantage of the moment to break her finger and attempt to escape. But because the HBO scene is a bit longer, we have to sit with the uncomfortable and growing tension as an older man tells a 14-year-old girl about the life they could build together.

The entire thread nearly snaps as the conflict comes to an end. After Ellie bites David in a struggle, the two face off in a burning restaurant similar to the original game. As David takes over and pins Ellie to the ground, he utters a horrifying phrase: I thought you already knew, the bite is the part I love the most. Do not be afraid. There is no fear in love. Ellie manages to reach for a cleaver and deliver several deathblows, but not before the show manages to say out loud what the game failed to acknowledge. In doing so, the series confirms that there is no necessity driving David’s actions, simply an evil, predatory nature.

It’s a phenomenon that the show has exemplified throughout its run. In episode three, we watch Bill and Frank’s love story unfold rather than being heavily involved in the game. In episode six, Joel and Tommy have conversations about Joels PTSD involving the loss of his daughter Sarah, and how, as he grows closer to Ellie, he worries that he can’t protect her the same way he couldn’t protect Sarah. The HBO series spent more time in each episode talking about things the game left untold, and while that led to some nice characterization for a cast we thought already knew pretty well from the games, it also meant horrors like those David inflicts. or intends to inflict on others have a more gruesome impact.

Why it’s important that HBO’s David is unambiguously horrifying

What makes this interesting for David in particular is that the game’s character actor, Nolan North, has spoken about interpretations of the villain over the years and has perhaps been more charitable to him than the show makes him out to be. never entertains. North has publicly stated that upon stepping into character, he did not view David as a villain and stated that while most people would consider him crazy, he sympathized with him as an actor playing the role. He even said in a YouTube Lets Play of the original game that he views David as a deformed father rather than a sexual deviant.

Screenshot: Naughty Dog / Kotaku

Many of Norths’ comments are simply what you might expect from an actor stepping into character. However, Troy Baker, who plays Joel in the original game and plays the supporting role of James in this episode, tried to equate David’s actions with Joels in a way that was confusing in 2020, and is more confusing in 2023 now that the show has gone to such great lengths to make it clear that David is reprehensible, even by post-apocalyptic standards. In The Official The Last Of Us Podcast (the one on the games, not the one on the series, I know it’s confusing), Baker leads the discussion on David with the following:

The character of David, tell me one thing David did that was wrong. You tell me one thing that makes him the bad guy. I can safely say that Davidishe and Joel could be mirror images of each other. They both watch over those they love and protect. Both are ready to take care of Ellie. The only time he actually acts against Ellie is when she tries to kill him.

Comparing these two defenses of David, I find Norths to be generally fine, because as an actor it’s your job to get into a character’s mind, no matter how freaky he may be . But Bakers comparing David to Joel is crazy to me, because it conjures up an idea that, despite the questionable morality of Joel’s violent actions, he is somehow equal to a cannibalistic and sexual predator. For all of The Last of Us’s notions that violence is a morally ambiguous act in the post-apocalypse, some acts of violence aren’t deemed acceptable by any necessity, and David crosses that line more than once.

What makes David’s HBO appearance stand out is that it’s one of the most explicit examples of The Last of Us adapting the source material and not through drastic changes. Instead, the show capitalizes on what was already there by luring the character parts that were bubbling just below the surface into games for more overt purposes. The show does not allow for different interpretations or to explain the truth. Sometimes it’s okay to say unambiguously that someone is a monster, even in a world where most people are scrambled versions of who they once were.

