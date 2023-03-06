The Last of Us: Episode 8 Review





Episode 8 of HBO’s The Last of Us takes us to new depths of depravity as a Colorado resort town proves that hell can indeed freeze over. Scott Shepherds David is a suitably scary adversary for Bella Ramsey, who finds even more layers within Ellie in an hour of television that’s hard to take her eyes off. It’s the series’ most unsettling chapter to date, and the closest to true horror despite there being no infected in sight.

We’ve seen glimpses throughout the series, but Episode 8 is where The Last of Us fully commits to showing us humanity’s ability to descend into barbarism. David’s introduction is the spearhead; a cannibalistic pedophile, he really does tick all the things off a checklist written in hell – traits made all the more disturbing by the revelation of his former life as a teacher. We don’t know when he became this monster but, despite his claims of empathy for cordyceps due to their ability to emotionally connect, it’s clear he chose to embrace the darkness and to reject what remains of humanity in him.

It’s a concept mirrored by the gruesome ending of the episodes where Ellie embraces that same darkness by dropping a cleaver more than 20 times into David’s skull. It’s an alarming moment of violence framed in a stunning shot, the fire burning as Ellie flushes all the pent-up anger and pain of everything she’s lost onto David’s gradually pulping face. They are Ellie’s first human victims and a wave of ferocity that comes when she thinks all is lost. It’s only too clear that the little shred of innocence that still lived inside her dies with him.

Despite David’s claims that he considers part of himself in Ellie, she is not yet fully divorced from the humanity he left behind. This can be seen in the chapter’s very impactful final moments when Joel holds her in a display that proves neither is ready to give up on the love they’ve discovered for each other. Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal are once again astonishing in a poignant outpouring of anger, relief and tenderness – Joels panicked as the little girl whispers a stark reminder of what he lost 20 years ago.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal amaze once again in a poignant surge of anger, relief and tenderness.

To some extent, Joel and David are two sides of the same coin, although they operate on different ends of the moral spectrum. Both vicarious fathers, they are determined to care for those entrusted to their care, employing violent methods to achieve their goals. We’ve heard whispers about Joel’s dodgy past throughout the series, but the way he sends his two hostages is the first time we’ve seen him completely cross that moral line and a pivotal moment for us realizing that he will do anything to keep Ellie safe. . It’s a flash of brutal fury that we also needed to see from Pascals Joel, who overall felt like a softer take on the game’s portrayal of Troy Bakers. both are equally enjoyable and nuanced in their own way, but for this story’s payoff to really land, seeing a darker side of Joel seems necessary.

That’s not to say that Joel is anything close to the horror that is David. Scott Shepherd is superb as the antagonist in this episode, reflecting the creepy, cultish nature of the group he leads. An additional sinister chord added to its arc for the show is the introduction of the preacher angle, which leads it to cut shapes similar to HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven’s The Prophet – another equally compelling menace.

We know that living in this world isn’t easy, but feeding an unconscious young girl with her own father in a stew is really not a sign of a good person, is it? The way the group eats silently in the cold, lifeless surroundings of the restaurant is in stark contrast to the welcoming warmth Joel and Ellie felt in Jackson two episodes ago. This dinner scene offers a fascinating look at the dynamics of communities as members of David’s inner circle nervously munch on what they know isn’t venison. There’s a guilt present in the eyes of David’s right-hand man, James (played by Troy Baker, Joel from the original game) that suggests he doesn’t 100% support these methods. This is in contrast to David happily savoring a much larger portion than anyone else showing us that he is far beyond letting this barbarity play on his conscience.

Some of the images themselves may be firmly ugly, but they are beautifully shot.

Some of the footage itself may be firmly ugly, but it’s shot beautifully again evoking quaint westerns as well as more modern ghoulish horror flicks. The camera work and set design do a great job of giving us a real sense of place as you can practically feel how harsh the conditions are as the wind blows snow across the lake and the wet back rooms dripping with death. The look is underpinned by the sensational score in particular, the pulsating electronic beats that accompany Ellies’ short-lived horse-riding escape, which evoke the sci-fi thrusts of Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch’s Blade Runner 2049 score.

Although the episode ends in a flurry of violence as David is dispatched and Baker is slaughtered (leaving us just one candlestick maker short of the set), much of this chapter is devoted to tension. constant that plays out between David and Ellie. Both actors excel at conveying their character’s distrust of each other, whether at gunpoint or in a cage. Ellie may have retained the lessons she learned from Joel about how to confront strangers, but she forgot Maria’s crucial words about who we trust to be the ones who hurt us.

In the game, Ellie and David build their bond over an extended period of time as they battle hordes of infected in a tribute to Resident Evil 4 Vault Defense. It’s a shame to see this heart-pounding action scene left off the cutting room floor, but what replaces it is a riveting conversation in which we learn more about David’s life than ever before in the game. While the show often takes away with one hand, it consistently provides those precious extra moments of context with each other – further justifying itself as the fantastic adaptation that it is.

