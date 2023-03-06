Syria condemns US generals’ visit to Kurdish-held northeast | Political news





The Foreign Office condemns Mark Milley’s surprise visit, calling it illegal, according to state media.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the surprise visit of the senior US officer to a Kurdish-controlled northeastern military base, calling it illegal, state media reported.

During his whirlwind visit on Saturday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, met with US troops stationed in areas of war-torn Syria under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by the Syrians. Kurds.

About 900 American soldiers are deployed in several bases and positions across northeast Syria as part of the fight against the remnants of the ISIL (ISIS) group.

The official SANA news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry official on Sunday as saying: Syria strongly condemns the illegal visit by the US President of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to an illegal US military base in northeast Syria. .

Milleys’ visit was a gross violation of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity, the official added, according to SANA, calling on the US administration to immediately cease its systematic and continued violation of international law and support for armed groups separatists.

The government of President Bashar al-Assad views the deployment of US forces in SDF-controlled territory as an occupation and accuses US-aligned Kurdish forces of separatist tendencies.

Kurdish officials deny any separatist aspirations and say they seek to preserve their autonomy, which Damascus does not recognize.

Milleys spokesman Dave Butler told AFP news agency that the US general traveled to northeast Syria on Saturday to meet with commanders and soldiers.

It was Milley’s first trip to Syria since assuming the presidency in 2019. He had previously visited the country as army chief, the spokesperson said.

During the visit, Milley received updates on the anti-ISIS mission, Butler added.

The general also inspected force protection measures and affirmed repatriation efforts for al-Hol refugee camp, which is home to more than 50,000 people, including family members of suspected foreign fighters from the ‘ISIL whose countries of origin have not taken them back.

The US-led coalition fighting ISIL provides support to the SDF, led by the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

After ISIL fighters lost their last territory to SDF-led forces in 2019, the SDF cracked down on remnants of ISIL, whose members are still launching deadly attacks in Syria.

US forces have killed or arrested ISIL figures in numerous operations, including the group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019.

On February 19, the US military said troops working with the SDF had captured a provincial ISIL official.

The raid came a day after four US soldiers were injured while carrying out another raid to kill a senior ISIL group operative in northeastern Syria, the central command said. US army.

