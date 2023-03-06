Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells after being denied entry to the United States





Novak Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, has withdrawn from this week’s tournament in Indian Wells after being denied entry to the United States, the tournament announced on Sunday evening.

On Friday, Florida Sen. Rick Scott wrote on social media that Homeland Security denied the world No. 1’s request for a vaccine exemption, then asked President Joe Biden to intervene in the situation.

Novaks’ situation is obviously frustrating for us, Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas told Matt Futterman of The New York Times before Djokovic retired.

We want the best tennis player in the world to be here. He writes to me, he wants to be here. So of course you’re like, OK, let’s try to make this happen. How can we understand that this is going to be realistic? But ultimately, unfortunately, it’s not in our hands and that’s what’s frustrating.

Georgian player Nikoloz Basilashvili took Djokovic’s place in the draw.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after his loss to Daniil Medvedev in Dubai, the Australian Open champion said he was still waiting for news from America.

He added: If there is no America, I guess I will play on clay. Monte Carlo is probably the next tournament. If so, I’ll take some time, I’ll prepare myself.

John McEnroe said last month it would be absurd if Djokovic didn’t get a bye to play in the United States

It would be absurd if he couldn’t play in Indian Wells or Miami or any other tournament in the United States, McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and ESPN analyst, said on a conference call in response. to a question from this reporter.

It’s absurd that they kicked him out of Australia last year, he added. I had my shots, I respect that he chose not to. I would have done it, but that’s a whole different matter… He played [the U.S. Open] in 2021 and was not allowed to play in 2022, someone explained this to me. And now he’s still not allowed to play, I mean it’s absurd.

Patrick McEnroe, also an ESPN analyst and former USA Davis Cup captain, said he hoped Djokovic would be allowed to play at the Sunshine Swing.

I hope he gets an exemption, he says. I hope he can enter the country to play. I mean, I’m not a doctor or an expert, but it looks like most of the pandemic has passed, knock on wood.

He is able to go to any other country to play at this stage and I understand that the president [Biden] announced that many of these regulations will be withdrawn, I believe, in May. Whether or not Novaks will be able to secure the exemption before that is up in the air.

Djokovic won his record 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and is now tied with longtime rival Rafael Nadal, who will also miss Indian Wells and Miami with a leg injury. The two will each attempt their 23rd major title at Roland Garros in May, provided Nadal is healthy enough to defend his title and seek a 15th crown at Roland Garros.

It’s obviously a historic time in our sport, him to Rafa both at 22, that’s quite interesting, if you ask me, McEnroe said of Djokovic missing upcoming events. So that would be a shame.

