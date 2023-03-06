The Last Of Us Recap: Season 1, Episode 8





The narrative flow of When We Are In Need hinges on two things that might irritate picky plot watchers and fact-checkers of fiction. Still, The Last Of Us aspires to a level of naturalism and we should take them (a little) seriously. They are: 1) Could Joel bounce back so fast and defeat three young and healthy opponents? and 2) Is David’s openness to Ellie plausible, even knowing her predilections?

Both are worth discussing, but neither plot point was a deal breaker for me; I was too busy admiring the staging and playing.

Especially Scott Shepherd, whose David starts as a nice man of god and ends as a cannibalistic pedophile who gets Lizzie Bordened by a berserker Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Guys have reach. You may recognize the skinny redhead with the folksy voice from Bridge Of Spies and as the father of Jean Grays in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but New York audiences have long applauded the magnetic Shepherd at shows downtown. From his years of performing avant-garde plays, Shepherd has learned to pull off even the most absurd text with grace and gravity. His portrayal of David is masterful in its ironic and understated charm. He lures you in until he turns out to be the most degenerate monster in the series.

The actor who memorized every word of The Great Gatsby for a marathon verbatim performance of the novel recites a rather different tome at the start of When We Are In Need. His Revelations, Chapter 21: And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away… Behind him, a handwritten banner reads When we are in need, he will provide. Were at a memorial service in what appears to be a western lodge. A father has died and his teenage daughter (Sonia Maria Chirila) mourns, finding little comfort in the scriptures. She wants to know when her father will be buried. The ground is too cold to dig, David replies sadly. Well bury your father in the spring. David assures the girl that she still has a father. Presumably, he means him, others, god.

This appears to be the first time Faith has appeared in TLOU. We have seen human communities organized around corrupt authoritarianism (Boston), anarchy (Kansas City), isolationism (Bill and Frank) and utopian socialism (Jackson), but here is a city held firmly by faith and a decent, pious man.

Correction: David does not believe. It’s not good either. He shouldn’t be near the grieving girl. And his father is not going to be buried; it will be fricasseed. The narrative beauty of this 51-minute gothic thriller, written by Craig Mazin and impeccably directed by Ali Abbasi, is that you get more and more horrified the more you read it backwards from the end.

Our sermon this week is the perverted appetite (missing titles). Whether it’s the villagers of Silver Lake who resort to cannibalism or the Davids who yearn for teenagers, hunger is a demon that must be controlled or destroyed. Life consumes life; it’s not personal. This is David’s brutal and transactional belief; that’s why he admires Cordyceps. Ellie and Joel, despite all the horrific violence they commit, serve a higher purpose than their next meal.

Winter is relentless in Colorado and famine is on everyone’s doorstep. Silver Lake has maybe two weeks worth of rationed meat. Starvation also sets in at Ellie and Joel’s hideout. Joel is semi-conscious on the mattress, his wounds healing and looking uninfected. But he didn’t speak or open his eyes. Ellie is at the end of her jerk. Hunger drives her into the snow to hunt a buck, and the injured and dying animal is what leads Ellie to David and his lieutenant, James (Troy Baker), also stalking the snowy forest for game.

Once again, the construction of this episode is devilishly impressive. We think David is gentle and fatherly with Ellie because he’s a man of God and doesn’t want to hurt anyone. Instead, the sociopath began the grooming process. I found God after the apocalypse, which is either the best time or the worst time to find him, the preacher jokes dryly. It’s a good line. And you realize later: that’s all it is, a line. David’s deeply human and thoughtful earnestness (in Shepherds’ delicately etched performance) is a nauseating ruse.

Bella Ramsey Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Here’s where the story (not just our stomachs) starts to turn. We learn that the deceased father from the memorial service was killed at the end of Kin. He was among the raiders who attacked Joel and Ellie on the University of Eastern Colorado campus. David sent them there in search of food. Everything happens for a reason, David told Ellie, his folk drawl turning sinister.

Our sense of unease only grows in a later kitchen scene, as a man walks in with a jar of raw minced meat and the woman cooking asks, What’s that? After a pause, he answers, Venison. Maybe you are feeling a weak Donner Party vibe. (What happened to the male shot by Ellie?)

The episode settles into action-adventure mode as David and a group follow Ellies’ footprints in the snow to the hideout. Seeing them approach, Ellie leaves Joel still motionless with a hunting knife to his chest and mounts his horse. Dragging the group away from the house, Ellie is quickly taken down when her horse is shot from under her and she crashes to the ground. David lifts her unconscious body and brings her back to the village. Three more remain to locate and execute Joel.

For the sheer pleasure of tension and release, of course we love it when a raider comes down to the basement and Joel isn’t on the fucking mattress. He stabs the guy in the back of the neck and faster than you can tell Savage Starlight Joel has two more tied up and ready to be tortured to find out Ellies location. Yes, we get a heroic thrill akin to Agent Dale Cooper finally coming to his senses in Part 16 of Twin Peaks: The Return, but how did Joel go from semi-coma to army of one male? When Ellie left him, it was hard to imagine him even sitting there. How do those thread stitches not tear when he backs off with the pipe? Pascal sells pain. Let’s get out of here.

Back in Silver Lake, Ellie is caged. Trying to escape, testing the nuts and bolts around the lock, she sees a ghastly object lying on the floor: a severed human ear. Perfect timing for David to arrive with a meat stew on a platter. Realizing that Ellie has clocked the ear organ, he reassures her the meal is deer meat. Riiiight.

The ensuing contest of wills between David and Ellie is the episodes’ most satisfying setting. Even when it comes to the palavers between David’s villain and the imprisoned hero. Paraphrasing, but: I see myself in you. We are the same. Join me and we will rule the [whatever]. We’ve seen the tropey boilerplate from Star Wars to MCU. Yet an actor as subtle and intelligent as Shepherd pulls it off. The thing is, David is driven by more than power. He wants Ellie, and that makes him as careless as he is repulsive.

Bella Ramsey, Pedro PascalCredit: Liane Hentscher/HBO

You’re smart, a natural, loyal, violent leader, David says, echoing Captain Kwong from last week’s Left Behind. This reinforces the motive that Ellie has an important future ahead of her, not just as the source of a vaccine, but to save civilization. Also like Kwong, David makes a morally repugnant argument. Kwong justified the fascist FEDRA as the only thing that stands between civilians and chaos. David articulates a quasi-religious belief in Cordyceps as a force that humans should emulate, perhaps even worship: what does Cordyceps do? Is it wrong? he purrs hypnotically. No. It is fruitful. It multiplies. He feeds and protects his children. And he secures his future through violence if necessary. He likes.

Ellie is scared but plays cool. They need god, they need heaven, they need a father, continues the false holy man referring to his flock. You do not. You are beyond that. It is here that we realize that David is a pedophile in addition to being an unfaithful impostor. (He wouldn’t be the first cult leader to prey on underage girls.) He wants Ellie to be his what? Child concubine and co-cultist? Ellie, acting like she’s falling under his spell, holds David’s hand through the bars, only to snap his fingers and fetch his keys. She fails, David bangs his head against the bars and leaves to get James and the cookbook.

What follows in sensational fashion, acted out by Shepherd and Ramsey pushing each other to the fucking limit, was pure horror. Opening Shock: Ellie grabs the meat cleaver and cuts James in the neck. Then a cat-and-mouse chase, attempted rape, more cleaver action, and Joel posing as a bloody, frantic Ellie escapes the burning dressing room. Talk about fire and brimstone.

When he grabs her from behind, Joel is extremely lucky that Ellie didn’t hold that cleaver. It’s okay, baby girl, I got you, he whispers, throwing his arm around her shoulder as they stumble. The bad father is gone. Good father is back. God is still dead.

Next week it’s all over. I’ve read spoilers from those who know how the game ends (hard to avoid). I have no idea how Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are going to pack it all into one episode. But I’m so hungry.

Wandering ObservationsSponsor Tag Rejected: This week’s episode presented by Field And Stream and Broadways Sweeney Todd. Surprised that open cold wasn’t Riley’s fate, then cut to Ellie shaking the horrible memory. Will we see it one day? Do we need it? Does Ellie have an amazing compass or sense of direction because hunting in the woods without leaving any landmarks is a good way to get lost. David orders James to get some penicillin and says, “That’s not a code.” So when they talked earlier about venison, moose, rabbit supplies, that was code (gag). Yes, zaddy, pop it. The Mayo Clinic advises injecting penicillin into the muscles, usually in the upper buttocks or hips, but no one has time for that! in closer and closer shots until it is intimately annoying. The last ten minutes are tough on The Shining vibe: Colorado lodge in winter, injured father chasing the child, holding a gun, calling Ellieeee… Joels lewk is on fire, but before he leaves for Silver Lake, he should have borrowed a winter hat and gloves from dead morons. It’s cold outside !

