Matamoros, Mexico: 4 US citizens abducted by gunmen over mistaken identity, US official says

Four U.S. citizens were assaulted and abducted by gunmen in northeastern Mexico on Friday in connection with mistaken identity, a U.S. official with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

Americans were allegedly targeted by mistake and were not the intended victims, the official said. Investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely confused them with Haitian drug traffickers, the official said, adding that investigators have not identified any criminal history involving the Americans.

The Americans had traveled to the border town of Matamoros for medical procedures, the official said, citing receipts found in the vehicle.

Mexican President Andrs Manuel López Obrador offered a similar explanation.

The information we have is that they crossed the border to buy drugs in Mexico, there was a confrontation between the groups and they were arrested, the president said. The whole government is working on it.

The incident highlights the ongoing violence in some Mexican cities, which have been wracked by organized crime at least since Mexico’s war on drugs began in 2006, as well as the growing activity of what the we call medical tourism.

The missing Americans, who have not been identified, traveled to Matamoros on Friday in a white van bearing North Carolina license plates, the FBI in San Antonio said. There they came under fire from unidentified gunmen and were placed in a vehicle and taken off the scene by gunmen, the FBI said.

An innocent Mexican citizen was killed during the encounter, US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said.

We have no higher priority than the safety of our citizens, said Salazar. This is the most basic role of the US government. Officials from various U.S. law enforcement agencies are working with Mexican authorities at all levels of government to ensure the safe return of our compatriots.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in tracking them down and identifying those responsible. The agency announced a $50,000 reward for their return and the arrest of those involved. The FBI said it was cooperating with other federal partners and Mexican law enforcement to investigate the kidnapping.

Officials in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas said federal and local resources have been activated to locate the missing people.

From the first moment, communication was established between state and federal authorities to deal with the criminal event, in which two affected vehicles were located, one of them with state license plates of North Carolina, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica said at a press conference.

An investigation was underway, authorities said. Investigators process vehicles, obtain ballistic and fingerprint data, take biological samples for DNA profiling and collect surveillance camera footage.

We had a problem, despite the fact that the prosecutor’s office opened a file, that we have no report on the disappearance of these people, so there was speculation on their origin, said the minister of Tamaulipas Public Security, Sergio Chavez. But today there is already information that was found in the same van, ID and other documents on this basis, the prosecutor’s office directs the search for these missing persons.

CNN has contacted the FBI, the Tamaulipas Public Safety Secretary’s Office and the Mexican Attorney General’s Office for more information.

Photos obtained by CNN show the car allegedly being driven by the Americans crashed with another vehicle before being taken at gunpoint from the scene.

The FBI would not confirm the authenticity of the footage, but CNN confirmed the authenticity of the photos and video with a US official familiar with the investigation. CNN also geotagged the footage.

The photos show a woman watching and then sitting next to three motionless people lying on the ground outside a white van. All the van doors were open. It is unclear whether the four people in the photos were US citizens.

The woman then appears to have been loaded onto the bed of a white van, photos show. Several motionless people could be seen lying on the street next to the van, photos show.

A photo shows that an ambulance arrived, but it is unclear whether medical attention was provided.

Matamoros, a city of over 500,000 people, is located just across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas. The US State Department has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for US citizens planning to travel to Tamaulipas, citing crimes and kidnappings.

Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments, the State Department’s advice says.

On the same day as the alleged kidnappings, for example, police warned parents to keep their children home due to two shootings in the city.

Matamoros was also the site of a large tent camp of migrants, mostly Venezuelans and Haitians, hoping to enter the United States to seek asylum.

Additionally, Mexico is a popular destination for medical tourism, the term for traveling to another country for medical treatment, usually at a lower cost, or for an unapproved procedure.

