Britain risks wasting huge wind power opportunity, energy boss warns





By not reforming the planning process for large-scale infrastructure projects, the UK government risks wasting a God-given opportunity to boost the economy and accelerate the transition to renewable energy, the head of Scottish Power has warned.

Scottish Power CEO Keith Anderson said nearly two years into the energy crisis, the government should focus on helping companies speed up development of wind farms that could replace expensive gas.

Physically building an offshore wind farm takes only two years, but the planning process is fundamentally flawed and takes more than a decade, Anderson told the Financial Times.

“We have a God-given project of work in this country, we are ready to go, and the money is there,” he said. He described it as an absolutely enormous opportunity, adding that it will energize the economy after the COVID-19 and gas crisis and spread investment across the country as funds are filtered through local supply chains.

The assessment by the head of one of the UK’s biggest energy providers comes after the Audit Office warned this week that the newly formed Energy Security and Net Zero divisions were behind schedule in planning how to achieve rapid expansion of offshore wind and nuclear power. will. strength.

NAO said the department and its predecessors were too focused on mitigating the short-term pain of soaring energy rates that hurt long-term strategies.

Anderson, who was the first to offer customer support under the government’s energy-price-guaranteed plan after all, said she had always warned that this was just a salve for the crisis at hand and that a more lasting solution to support the vulnerable would be: Required.

Governments need to speed up the permitting process if wind power is to rapidly displace gas from the system and also accelerate improvements to the network, he argued.

When were wind farms operating today approved? [former Labour prime minister] Gordon Brown came to power long ago and we must move much faster to get through this crisis, Anderson said.

The UK aims to more than triple its offshore wind capacity to 50 GW by 2030 as part of its energy security strategy following Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Scottish Power has more than 40 onshore wind farms and is developing several offshore projects in UK waters. This includes the 1.3 GW East Anglia Three project and three sites in Scottish waters partnered with Shell that can produce up to 7 GW.

The UK’s wide coastline and relatively shallow waters make it one of the best locations for offshore wind development, and it already boasts some of the largest active farms in the world.

Anderson acknowledged that the cost of developing wind farms has risen as commodity prices such as steel and copper have soared. But unlike rivals Vestas and Orsted, who warned the government might have to shelve planned projects without additional tax cuts in its March budget, Anderson was more cautious.

Higher prices are likely at the next licensing auction, but wind power will probably remain the cheapest new form of electricity, he warned.

Onshore and offshore wind and solar are still the cheapest form of new power capacity in the UK, he said. If we look at what drives cost pressure, it’s rising steel and copper prices that will also affect new gas stations, carbon capture or nuclear power.

suggestion

The chief executive said he had broad support for the government to cap typical UK household gas and electricity rates at 2,500, which Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt and Energy Minister Grant Shapps are discussing, given the recent sharp drop in wholesale energy prices.

The government’s price guarantee is set to rise to 3,000 in April, which activists have warned could double the number of people living in fuel poverty. Household bills are expected to decline in the second half of the year as lower wholesale costs continue.

Anderson said there’s a strong argument for doing so, obviously, because the cost of maintaining the 2,500 has come down tremendously.

