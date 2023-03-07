Startups want to profit from the student debt crisis in the United States





The break allowed people to pay off other debts, save money and improve their credit scores. It also provided an opportunity to pause and question the failing economics of America’s higher education system. The federal government is expected to lose nearly $200 billion in student debt rather than profit from it, while big business has reaped profits.

The moratorium also hit some student loan refinancers and other companies that had built businesses on college debt. In January, SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said student loan activity by refinancers had declined significantly since loan repayments were suspended. SoFi is only doing a quarter of the student loan refinancing business it did before March 2020, Noto said.

The majority of student debt is made up of federal loans. Refinancing may lower interest rates, but shifting the debt to private loans during the payment break would have been a bad financial decision. Individuals who have refinanced federal loans to private loans are not eligible for debt relief, suspension of payments, or other federal loan guarantees.

But SoFi continues to grow, thanks to other aspects of the personal finances it manages. And the company’s stock rose last week after Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism about the legality of the loan forgiveness program. The company did not respond to a request for comment on how the student loan suspension affected its refinancing business.

Startups built on the student loan ecosystem continued to raise new investment, despite the payment pause. Highway Benefit announced on March 2 that it had raised $3.1 million in a funding round led by XYZ. The company, founded amid the 2021 payments pause, is relying on a provision of the Cares Act, a federal economic relief program in the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis. It allows employers to make tax-free contributions of up to $5,250 per employee per year to repay federal or private student loans. Yet it’s a benefit that hasn’t been widely embraced by employers.

Don’t expect investing in these startups to transform or end the student loan crisis. It’s still a drop in the ocean, and a fairly measured bet on the part of investors, says Carla Napoleo, innovation analyst at Dealroom. Startups might see a need for disruption in the medium to long term, Napoleo says, but in the short term, the sad truth is that debt, especially debt collection, often does well in downturns.”

It’s no surprise to see so many startups flooding the space when there’s so much revenue potential. That doesn’t mean it will solve the student debt problem, says Dali Jimnez, director of the Student Loan Law Initiative at UC Irvine. We have not solved the underlying problem: how do we finance higher education?

Since some of these startups are focused on helping people pay off the loans they’ve taken out by setting up payment plans, refinancing, or getting small employer contributions, they don’t tackle fundamental issues of affordability. And startups that present themselves as trying to help debt-stricken people are still playing into a frustrating system. It’s very difficult to do good, in a moral sense, by building a business on student loan debt, Jimnez says. Because the fundamental thing – the way we think about how to invest in higher education – is flawed.

Startups may not be able to address the underlying causes of rising tuition fees and inflation. Bidens’ novel but precarious and widespread debt relief plan is caught in the same tangle. As long as there is booming activity around student debt, there will be entrepreneurs looking to help out or cash in.

