UK weather: Tuesday night could be coldest so far, Met Office warns | england weather





Tuesday night could be the coldest so far this year, the National Weather Service warned. Fears that arctic air could cut off some rural communities and cause power and transportation disruptions.

Temperatures can drop to -15c in some protected Scottish areas, and areas with heavy snowfall are particularly vulnerable.

By 10am on Tuesday, a yellow alert for snow and ice has been issued for all four UK countries, including the South East, London, East Anglia, Midlands and South Wales. Scotland’s warning remains until Wednesday, with additional snow warnings continuing through the weekend.

At Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, temperatures are set to drop nearly 6 degrees below the coldest spot when they reached minus 9.1C last March. The lowest temperature recorded in March reached -22.8C in 1958.

The lowest temperature recorded this year in the UK was -10.4C at Drumnadrochit near Inverness in the Highlands in the early hours of January 19th.

Chris Almond, assistant meteorologist at the Met Office, said very cold air was spreading across Britain with snow falling to lower levels in the north and east by Monday and Tuesday, with snow accumulations of more than 10 cm possible, most likely at higher elevations. It is a land in the north, but it also settles for a while at a lower level.

Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge said: Temperatures will be much colder than expected this time of year.

Patterns are established for some time. We’ve got this source of cold air coming in from a much higher latitude.

Expect these conditions to hold at least until next weekend, as sometimes these conditions can be very stubborn and not easily changed.

Forecasters said travel was less likely to be delayed on the roads, with some vehicles stranded and rail and air travel delayed or canceled, some rural communities less likely to be cut off, and less likely to lose power. Problems with other services, such as cell phone coverage.

National Highway said people should keep warm clothing and flashlights in their cars in case they become trapped in freezing conditions.

Britain’s Health Security Agency on Monday renewed its warning for extreme cold this week, saying parts of the UK had a 90 per cent chance of arriving with ice or heavy snow expected most of the week in parts of the country.

The weather could increase health risks for vulnerable patients and disrupt service delivery, the agency said.

Very cold weather is expected in most parts of the UK this week.

A series of rain and hill snow will move south during Monday, bringing low levels of snow for some time into Tuesday night for parts of central, eastern and south-east England.

North of this band, ice sheets will form with frequent snow showers over the northeast of England on Monday and Tuesday.

Another chance of rain, sleet and snow in southern England on Wednesday, while central and northern England are at risk of snow on Thursday and Friday.

