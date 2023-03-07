US transfers Border Patrol agents to northern border as migrant crossings from Canada to US increase





U.S. Customs and Border Protection has dispatched 25 additional officers to a busy section of the northern border, beginning Monday, as the number of migrants, especially those from Mexico, crossing into the United States from Canada continues. to increase, according to a CBP spokesperson.

At least some of those officers temporarily reassigned to the northern border were previously stationed at the southern border, according to a source familiar with the move.

NBC News previously reported on the increase in the number of Mexicans entering the United States from Canada after arriving in Canada legally by plane.

While the Mexican border remains a much busier area for undocumented migrants, the recent surge at the Canadian border is drawing more attention within the agency and requiring additional resources, the source said.

A CBP spokesperson said the agency began temporarily deploying Border Patrol agents Monday from areas not experiencing influxes to the Swanton sector of the U.S.-Canada border due to migration fluctuations along the border. the northern border.

Although the number of apprehensions is low compared to other areas with irregular migration flows, the Swanton area apprehensions are a significant shift in that area, a CBP spokesperson said. The deployed team will serve as a force multiplier in the region and will assist in deterring and disrupting human smuggling activities taking place within the Swanton Sector area of ​​responsibility.

The Swanton area, which includes sections of Vermont, New Hampshire and New York, saw an 846% increase in arrests from October 2022 to January, compared to the same period a year earlier. In January, the last month for which data is available, 367 migrants were arrested in the sector, compared to just 24 in January 2022.

Swanton Area Chief Patrol Officer Robert Garcia said he was concerned about the well-being of migrants attempting to cross the freezing terrain.

Not only is it illegal to circumvent legal means of entry into the United States, but it is extremely dangerous, especially in adverse weather conditions, which our Swanton sector has in abundance, Garcia said in a statement last month. .

Mexicans, more than any other nationality, have been stranded at the southern border and barred from seeking asylum since Title 42 Covid restrictions came into effect in March 2020.

Migrants who can afford the $350 one-way airfare from Mexico City or Cancun to Montreal or Toronto and then cross the northern US border are less likely to be turned away due to Title 42 than migrants at the southern border. On a per capita basis, the Border Patrol invokes Title 42 to prevent migrants from seeking asylum less frequently at the northern border than at the southern border.

But hypothermia and fatal freezing are risks, especially at this time of year. On February 3, CBP encountered a family with a 2-year-old and 8-month-old child walking through the night in Newport, Vermont, as temperatures plummeted to minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit.

On February 24, Garcia met with Mexican government officials to discuss the dangers of Mexicans crossing from Canada into the United States. An official said CBP was trying to send a message to people considering the trip to think twice and not risk it due to the harsh environment along the northern border during the winter months.

US Border Patrol cameras capture migrants crossing the border into the United States in the Swanton area.CBP

