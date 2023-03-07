The best UK growth stocks to buy in March





Each month we ask freelance writers to share their best ideas for growth stocks to buy with investors. Here’s what they had to say in March!

Ashted Group

What it does: The Ashtead Group supplies rental equipment primarily to the US construction and industrial sectors.

Royston Wild. FTSE 100 stock Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) has delivered strong and sustained earnings growth for more than a decade now. This was supported by promises of acquisitions that increased the rental equipment specialist’s market share.

City analysts expect annual revenues to continue expanding at least for the next several years. It is expected to grow by 22% from the current fiscal year through April 2023 alone.

I think it might be a good idea to buy Ashtead stock before third quarter trading numbers are released on Tuesday, March 7th. The company has a strong track record, exceeding expectations, and in its second quarter update in December, it predicted full-year earnings would exceed expectations.

Another solid result next month could boost Footsie company’s share price even more. We expect trading to remain strong here as demand for equipment in key end markets continues to exceed supply.

Royston Wild owns shares in the Ashtead Group.

diploma

What it does: The Diploma is a collection of small businesses focused on the distribution of industrial components.

Stephen Wright. Top of my list of growth stocks to buy is Diploma (LSE:DPLM). The stock is down 2% since the beginning of the year compared to the 3% rise of the FTSE 250, so I’m trying to take advantage of the declining share price.

The Diploma has everything I look for in a stock. It has an economic moat and is generating solid cash flow and growing.

The company’s moat comes from the fact that its subsidiaries have dominant positions in niche markets. This makes it difficult to stop.

As a distributor, the company has no manufacturing plants to maintain. This allows us to keep our capital expenditures at 12% of the cash we generate through our operations.

Finally, the company reported 30% revenue growth in its last earnings call. It ticks all the boxes for me, which is why it’s the UK’s best growth stock to buy in March.

Stephen Wright owns shares in Diploma.

focus light

What it does: Focusrite is an audio technology company that develops and sells hardware and software solutions.

By Paul Summers: I’ve been a longtime fan of Focurite (LSE: TUNE), a global music and audio products group. But it has always been too expensive for me to buy. That is, until now.

Last year was not an easy year for investors. High shipping costs affected margins. Parts shortages and supply chain issues added to the midcap’s challenges.

The February update was even more encouraging. Transactions in the first four months of the fiscal year were in line with management’s expectations and guidance remained unchanged. The aforementioned issues are also showing signs of fading.

The stock, which has lost more than a third in value over the past 12 months, is currently trading at less than 16 times earnings. It’s not cheap compared to the regular market, but thanks to new product launches and acquisitions, it could become affordable over time.

The consistently high return on money invested in the work is another attraction.

Paul Summers does not hold a position at Focusrite.

game workshop

What it does: Games Workshop is a leading UK manufacturer of miniature fantasy war games, including the iconic and exclusive Warhammer series.

By John Fieldsend. Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) has excelled in terms of growth over the years. Since 2016, the company has achieved average revenue growth of more than 20% each year, from $118 million in 2016 to $415 million in 2022. do.

Amazon Prime Video’s recent move to produce a TV series using the Warhammer moniker is an interesting one. Similar fantasy worlds such as Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings have been incredibly successful. If Amazon can replicate even a fraction of this success, Games Workshops stock could be a strong catalyst for growth.

As far as growth stocks go, I don’t see anything else right now that offers the same solid financials with a potential catalyst for the foreseeable future.

John Fieldsend does not own stock in Games Workshop or Amazon.

Greggs

What they do: Greggs is a popular and affordable UK-based food retailer. It manufactures and sells a variety of freshly prepared foods.

By Hasil Patel. Greggs (LSE:GRG) is currently my favorite growth share in the UK. It has come through quite a journey over the years, transforming from primarily a northern bakery into a national modern on-the-go brand.

But the journey doesn’t seem to be over. It has an ambitious plan to double its sales over the next five years. This level of growth is likely to come from new store openings.

Last year, it opened 147 net stores and has similar goals for 2023.

In addition, it plans to increase sales by expanding evening business and expanding digital products.

It’s not the cheapest stock, but its growth rate can justify its high price-to-earnings ratio.

With a return on capital of over 20% and double-digit profit margins, Id calls it a high-quality growth business.

It provides ample cash flow and a solid balance sheet. This allows you to use your capital comfortably to expand your business.

Harshil Patel does not own any of Greggs’ shares.

Kainos Group

What it does: Kainos provides information technology, consulting and software for business clients and organizations.

By Charlie Carman. Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS) is well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing AI revolution. The company’s expertise in digital transformation is at the forefront of UK stocks operating in this exciting sector.

The company recently partnered with HM Land Registry to develop an AI solution that reduces the need for manual labor when overseeing the ownership of 25 million properties. By successfully providing custom image-based recognition modules and document comparison tools, Kainos has gained considerable credibility in this field.

Aside from AI, the partnership with US software vendor Workday is an important source of revenue. Kainos has experienced rapid compound annual growth rates of 50% and 42%, respectively, for its Workday services and products over the past five years.

A price-to-earnings ratio of 46 or higher may seem high, which increases volatility risk. Still, if the company can continue its staggering growth, the stock’s valuation looks reasonable to me.

Charlie Carman has no position with Kainos Group.

sage

What it does: Sage is a provider of cloud-based accounting and payroll solutions focused on small businesses.

Edward Sheldon, CFA. I picked Sage (LSE: SGE) as my top growth stock this month for two main reasons.

The first is that the company is performing well now. In a transaction update posted in January, it advised that it achieved 9% year-over-year total revenue growth for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Sage Business Cloud’s recurring revenue increased 31% year-over-year.

The second is that there have been notable insider purchases here recently. In January, Sages Chief Product Officer bought the stock. Meanwhile, in February, an aide to CEO Steve Hare bought the stock. Insiders buy stocks for only one reason: they expect the price to rise.

The biggest risk for Sage stock is a sharp economic downturn that severely impacts small businesses. This can lead to low growth.

However, we believe that demand for Sages’ solution is likely to remain robust. Because it can help businesses increase efficiency and lower costs.

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Sage.

