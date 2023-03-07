US pressures airlines to commit to end family seat fees





WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) – Three U.S. airlines have agreed to commit in writing to waive family seat fees if adjacent seats are available when booking, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) said on Monday.

Under pressure from the Biden administration, American Airlines (AAL.O), Alaska Airlines (ALK.N) and Frontier Airlines (ULCC.O) will include the guarantee in customer service plans.

“We have lobbied airlines to guarantee family seats at no additional cost, and now we were seeing some airlines starting to make this common-sense change,” Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday. , in a press release.

USDOT unveils new government dashboard highlighting airline commitments after its four-month review found no airlines previously guaranteeing free family seats.

To receive a green check on the dashboard, airlines must guarantee that parents can sit next to children 13 and under at no additional cost if seats are available when booking and must include this guarantee in as part of customer service plans “so that it is backed by USDOT if they don’t deliver,” the department said.

Last week, President Joe Biden urged airlines to follow American Airlines in adopting the pledge as part of a sweeping effort to crack down on what the White House calls “junk fees.”

“No one should have to pay extra to sit with their kids,” Biden said on Twitter.

Airlines for America, which represents major US airlines, says its carriers don’t charge for family seats, but many don’t include commitments in customer service plans. Carriers that fail to honor their written commitments may face enforcement action from the USDOT.

Alaska Airlines said it “has always catered for families on our flights and family seats are something we’ve never charged for.” Frontier said in recent months it has taken steps to “automatically” seat young children with an accompanying adult. American said his written plan “provides additional clarity.”

The USDOT has begun drafting regulations to end family seat fees, but that could take years to finalize. The administration plans to send Congress a bill in the coming weeks to end the fee.

Biden first urged airlines in his State of the Union last month to take action, saying, “Baggage fees are high enough — airlines can’t treat your child like baggage. “

In August, US airlines made ‘significant changes’ to customer service plans, with almost all agreeing to offer passengers meals and overnight stays for delays under their control after the USDOT first announced a dashboard comparing customer protections.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

