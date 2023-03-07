Four US Citizens Shot and Abducted in Northern Mexico: FBI | Armed groups news





The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward after Americans were kidnapped by gunmen after crossing the border town of Matamoros.

US and Mexican authorities said they were working to secure the release of four US citizens who were shot and abducted in a border town in northern Mexico.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in a statement that the four Americans crossed the border to Matamoros in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas on Friday in a white van bearing license plates. North Carolina registration.

Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen shot the passengers in the vehicle, the statement said. The four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men.

A Mexican official told Reuters news agency that three men and a woman had been abducted.

An innocent Mexican citizen was tragically killed in the incident, US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said in a statement on Monday, adding that US law enforcement was working with their Mexican counterparts to ensure the safe return of our compatriots.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the victims allegedly entered the country to buy medicine and were caught in a confrontation between criminal groups. He gave no further details.

Matamoros, a town across from Brownsville, Texas, has been plagued by violence related to drug trafficking and other organized crimes.

Tamaulipas highways are considered among the most dangerous in the country due to the threat of kidnapping and extortion by criminal gangs.

On Friday, the shootings in Matamoros were so severe that the US consulate issued an alert of the danger and local authorities warned people to shelter in place.

Tamaulipas state police said people were killed and injured, but did not say how many. State police said neither the police nor the military were involved in the shootings.

There were two armed incidents between unidentified civilians, they said on social media on Friday. The exact death toll is corroborated.

Meanwhile, the FBI said in its statement that US and Mexican law enforcement are investigating the kidnappings of the four Americans.

The FBI also offered a $50,000 reward for returning victims and arresting those involved.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US State Department and Department of Homeland Security were also coordinating the matter with the Mexican authorities.

These kinds of attacks are unacceptable, Jean-Pierre told reporters. Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.

