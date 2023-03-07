The UK Ministry of Defense has said it has significant interest in HMS Scott and the Type 23 frigates.





The Plymouth-based Royal Navy Duke-class Type 23 frigate HMS Montrose arrives at the naval base. Credit: Kevin Shipp.

The UK Defense Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) brochure has been updated on 2 March to include HMS Scott and the Type 23 Duke-class frigates. The Royal Navy intends to sell all Type 23 ships as they upgrade their fleet to Type 26.

Speculation on social media suggested that Turkey was interested in purchasing the Type 23, but a Royal Navy spokesperson dismissed these claims as entirely speculative, saying the potential buyer was a commercially sensitive subject and the Ministry of Defense would not disclose further details. Potential countries discussing vessel purchases.

The spokesperson added that there was a lot of interest in purchasing both HMS Scott and the Type 23 frigate-class vessels.

Type 23 Frigate

Type 23 frigates form the core of frontline fleets, expanding their role as submarine hunters until the addition of the vertical launch Seawolf point missile defense system and Boeing Harpoon surface-to-surface missiles. Ground combat with the versatility to perform a variety of missions.

A total of 16 Type 23 ships were built and first commissioned in 1990.

The UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced in July 2004 that it was reducing its Type 23 fleet to 13 ships. Batch 1 ships, HMS Norfolk and Marlborough, were decommissioned in 2005 and Grafton in March 2006. All three ships were sold to Chile. Navy and India throughout 2007-2008.

Eight Type 26 frigates will replace the remaining anti-submarine frigates, while the new Type 31 Inspiration class will act as a general-purpose light frigate.

HMS Scott

The only vessel of its class, HMS Scott is the largest vessel in the depth squadron, whose primary mission is to survey the seabed, collect bathymetric data and provide submarine navigational information to the UKHO.

In the aftermath of the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline, a new focus has been placed on undersea operations as undersea warfare becomes an area of ​​concern for protecting critical infrastructure.

The vessel was built by Appledore Shipbuilders in North Devon. She was ordered in 1995 to replace HMS Hecla (A133) and she was launched in October 1996 and commissioned in June 1997.

“Suggested sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in late September further highlighted these vulnerabilities.”

James Marques, Aerospace, Defense and Security Analyst, GlobalData

In February 2005 Scott was deployed to survey the Indian Ocean floor around the site of the 2004 earthquake. It was investigated using a high-resolution multi-beam sonar system at depths of 1,000 m to 5,000 m.

The survey vessel underwent a 10-month repair and sea trial in 2009. In October 2009, it was deployed to the Antarctic and South Atlantic Oceans to replace the Royal Navy’s Antarctic Ice Patrol ship HMS Endurance.

The ship can be at sea for 300 days a year.

In November, the UK Ministry of Defense said it was prioritizing the procurement of two multi-purpose maritime surveillance (MROS) vessels. James Marques, aerospace, defense and security analyst at GlobalData, said that suspected sabotage in the Nord Stream pipeline in late September brought these vulnerabilities into sharp focus, prompting the MoD to speed up the delivery of MROS capabilities.

