China’s new foreign minister warns of conflict with US, defends ties with Russia

China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned on Tuesday that conflict and confrontation with the United States was inevitable if Washington did not change course, delivering a harsh and far-reaching rebuke of US policy for its first press conference in the new role.

Qin, who until recently served as China’s ambassador to the United States, has earned a reputation as a careful and accomplished diplomat abroad.

But he struck a much more combative tone in his first appearance as foreign minister at China’s annual parliamentary meeting, warning of the catastrophic consequences of what he described as a reckless bet to Washington on how it treats its superpower.

If the United States does not brake, but continues to accelerate on the wrong track, no guardrails can prevent the derailment, and there will surely be conflicts and confrontations, Qin said on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress at Beijing.

At the highly scripted event, Qin set the tone for Chinese foreign policy for the year ahead and beyond, chastising the United States for rising bilateral tensions and defending Beijing’s close partnership with Moscow.

Ties between the world’s two largest economies are at their worst in decades, and tensions rose further last month after a suspected Chinese spy balloon floated over North America and was later swept away. shot down by American fighter planes.

On Tuesday, Qin accused the United States of overreacting in its response, which he said created a diplomatic crisis that could have been avoided.

The incident, Qin said, shows that US perceptions and opinions of China are seriously distorted. He sees China as his main rival and the biggest geopolitical challenge.

The United States says it seeks to compete with China but does not seek conflict. But in reality, the so-called competition from the United States is all-out containment and repression, a zero-sum game of life or death, he said.

Lockdown and repression will not make America great, and the United States will not stop China’s rejuvenation, Qin said.

The great power rivalry between the United States and China has intensified in recent years.

Under Xi Jinping’s leadership, China has become increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad, taking a more aggressive approach to exerting influence and countering the West.

And Washington pushed back.

Under the Biden administration, the United States has strengthened its ties with allies and partners to contain Beijing’s growing influence, including in its backyard.

He has also pushed to decouple from China in emerging technologies, recently banning the export of advanced chips to the fury of Beijing.

Qin lambasted Washington for its Indo-Pacific strategy, accusing it of forming exclusive blocs to provoke confrontation, arguing for decoupling and plotting an Asia-Pacific version of NATO.

The real goal of the Indo-Pacific strategy is to contain China, Qin said. No cold war should be repeated in Asia, and no Ukrainian crisis should be repeated in Asia.

China’s refusal to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and its growing partnership with Moscow have further strained its relations with the West. While Beijing has sought to portray itself as a neutral peace broker, it has also defended its strong ties with Russia.

On Tuesday, Qin said China-Russia relations pose no threat to any country in the world, and they will not be disrupted or divisive by any third party.

The more unstable the world becomes, the more imperative it is for China and Russia to steadily advance their relationship, he said.

Qin pointed to the Taiwan issue as the political foundation of China-US relations and the first red line that should not be crossed.

The Chinese Communist Party claims Taiwan’s self-governing democracy as part of its territory, although it has never controlled it, and refuses to rule out the use of force to reunite it with mainland China.

On Tuesday, Qin urged the United States not to interfere in China’s internal affairs and questioned Washington’s various responses to Ukraine and Taiwan issues.

Why does the US talk about respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukraine issue, but not respecting China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan issue? Why is the United States asking China not to supply arms to Russia while continuing to sell arms to Taiwan? Qin said.

Qins’ remarks come amid reports of a potential meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in April.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that Tsai may meet McCarthy in California, rather than Taiwan as the US president had originally indicated.

A US State Department spokesperson said on Monday it was not aware of any confirmed travel by the Taiwanese president, and the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said it had no information to share regarding a possible American visit.

However, regardless of venue, a face-off between Tsai and a senior US politician will most certainly draw Beijing’s ire, fueling even more tension in already strained relations across the Taiwan Strait and between the US. and China.

Defying threats of retaliation from Beijing, McCarthy’s Democratic predecessor Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in August on the first trip by a US president in 25 years.

Beijing responded by staging unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan and cutting key lines of communication with the United States.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has since warned McCarthy not to travel to Taiwan.

Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist with the Australian National University’s Taiwan Studies program, said Tsais’ potential meeting with McCarthy in California isn’t necessarily a replacement or a demotion.

Instead, it could be an add-on, he said, suggesting McCarthy could still visit Taiwan at a later date.

While Taiwan wants to normalize high-level visits by US officials to Taiwan, it must also be seen by its Western partners as a responsible player in the process.

Some may think there’s a better time than now to arrange another visit by an American speaker to Taiwan, Sung said.

A meeting in the United States, he added, could serve as a very visual short-term deliverable to show continued US support for Taiwan, regardless of the change in party leadership in the legislature.

Tsai has transited through the United States before on his visits to Taipei’s diplomatic allies.

She last visited the United States in 2019 and gave a speech in New York, a trip that angered Beijing.

For China, Tsais’ potential meeting with McCarthy will be provocative no matter where it takes place, Sung said.

Beijing will be very unhappy and protest vigorously regardless. So I guess for them it will be a difference in intensity, but not a difference in nature. Beijing will not like such a high-level exchange, whether it takes place in Taiwan or on American soil.

