UK most liberal countries on divorce and abortion, survey reveals | british news





The latest wave of global studies has revealed that Britain has overtaken Canada, Germany and Australia to become one of the world’s most socially liberal countries on divorce and abortion.

The World Values ​​Survey found that the significant increase in people saying these practices were justified over the past five years reflects a sharp rise in acceptance of homosexuality, casual sex and prostitution over the same period.

The latest wave of the survey, analyzed by Kings College London’s Policy Institute, focuses on 24 countries across the Americas, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, representing about half of the world’s population.

The UK is currently among the top four countries to justify divorce, abortion, euthanasia, suicide and casual sex. Sweden is most open to divorce and abortion, Germany to euthanasia and France to suicide. 48% of Australians think casual sex is justified, but only 1% of Chinese agree. Nigerians are the least accepting of homosexuality and divorce. Egyptians are most against abortion and suicide. Only 1% of Koreans think prostitution is justified, compared to over a quarter of Australians.

Scholars say the findings show how much freer the UK has become in a relatively short period of time and how politicians may face public pressure to consider reforms on sensitive topics such as assisted dying in the near future. said.

bar chart

Since 2009, the percentage of people across all generations in the UK who think casual sex is justified has at least doubled. While the youngest people are most receptive to divorce, more than half of the pre-war generation agree, up about 20% in 2009.

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Institute for Policy Studies, said what were once urgent moral issues such as homosexuality, divorce and casual sex have become simple facts of life for much of the public. This is not primarily driven by younger generations replacing older ones. Every generation has greatly changed their views.

Increased acceptance of divorce does not appear to have increased divorce rates. Divorce rates in England and Wales in 2021 hit their highest since 2014, but remained below levels compared to the 2010s, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Abortion providers are reporting busier than ever, and NHS England reports increased demand. Dr Jonathan Lord of MSI Reproductive Choices UK, a leading provider, told The Guardian in January that the economic downturn, cost-of-living crisis and the ability to access quality contraception through general practitioners and sexual intercourse are driving the rise. Health services affected by the broader NHS crisis.

With some US states banning abortion, pro-abortion activists have warned people should not assume that abortion rights will continue to be protected in the UK. Sexual health charity Brooke described it as a precarious and stigmatized part of UK health care.

One issue that the UK still has at the midtable is the death penalty, with 55% of people thinking the death penalty is justified or potentially justifiable. After Conservative Vice-Chair Lee Anderson’s recent call for capital punishment, a survey found more than half of the countries surveyed were more opposed to the death penalty, including Russia, Nigeria, Indonesia and Germany. They charge more fines than in the UK.

Duffy said Britain’s enthusiasm for the death penalty has tempered in recent years, but the issue has to do with political identity and that Conservative voters are far more supportive of the death penalty. [67% said it was at least potentially justifiable] than Labor voters. [47%]This helps explain why it keeps coming up in political discussions.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

line chart

The number of people who consider suicide justifiable has risen in the UK to the highest rate since the global study began in 1981. It appears to be driven in part by Generation Z (born between 1996 and later), a third of whom have suicide rates far higher than all other generations in the UK, and two of the Baby Boomers (born between 1945 and 1965). It’s a ship.

All generations, including those born before World War II, are increasingly inclined to consider suicide justifiable.

Suicide rates in England and Wales have remained largely stable since 2008, after falling over the past 25 years. In 2021, 5,583 suicides were registered, three-quarters of which were male. The suicide rate by age was the highest among men between the ages of 50 and 54, about twice that of men in their 20s.

Duffy said Gen Z’s acceptance of suicide could simply be a sign of an increasingly tolerant society and a younger cohort of people who are better understanding and engaging with mental health issues. He added that while there was no significant increase in suicide rates among young people, suicide attempts and self-injurious behavior did increase.

Acceptance of euthanasia continues to grow in the UK despite continued criminalization. Over the past 25 years, some medically assisted suicides have been legal in Canada since 2016, increasing their acceptance. In the UK, 47% of people now feel justified, up from 20% in 1981. However, the acceptance rate is still low. than Germany and Australia.

A private lawmaker’s bill is pending in the Senate that would allow terminally ill and capable adults to have the option of hastening their deaths through medical assistance. The last time a similar bill was introduced in 2015, it was heavily defeated in the Commons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/07/uk-among-most-liberal-countries-on-divorce-and-abortion-survey-reveals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos