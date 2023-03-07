It’s time for a UK-wide growth strategy.





The UK’s failure to tap the productive potential of the region and country goes a long way in explaining why the international economy is underperforming. Its economy is one of the most geographically imbalanced in the rich world. The economy of the second city lags behind its peers. London, a major beacon, has also slowed since the financial crisis. It’s not for lack of effort. Successive governments have tried and failed to boost England’s towns and cities. But the longer Britain falters without a strategy for national growth, the further it will fall from the global economic order.

Learning from previous endeavors is important. UK regional development policy has long suffered from inaction, incoherence and lack of focus. The 2017 Industry Strategy, the 2021 Growth Plan, and the 2022 Growth Plan all come and go. Boris Johnson’s level-up agenda hasn’t even started. The country lacks a growth strategy it desperately needs right now. To rectify this, the UK needs to focus on existing expertise and break down barriers to growth such as limited funding, regulation and poor connectivity, and develop institutions that will execute and monitor developments across the UK over the long term.

It is important to strengthen existing competitiveness. Emerging backup clusters across the UK, particularly in growth sectors such as clean tech, AI and life sciences, can bring global trade and investment to the region and stimulate development in towns and cities. Governments should also better support world-class national universities that can serve as hubs for regional growth through job creation and research and development activities.

To support these strengths, the UK must remove barriers to growth. Funding is essential. Given the subsequent benefits of spending on R&D and infrastructure, governments should increase public investment, which is one of the lowest rates in the OECD over the past 20 years. It should also evaluate the development of long-term economic investment funds, for example by consolidating existing pots or leveraging public sector pension plans and public equity income. Increasing private sector money flow through initiatives that encourage pension and insurance funds to invest in long-term assets remains important.

At the same time, Britain has to deal with the toxicity problem of not being able to build. Its strained housing supply limits the movement of people across the country. Cumbersome planning regulations need to be reformed, and local authorities need more incentives and accountability for land development. Tax reform could play a role. Stamp duty on real estate transactions restricts mobility. A tax based on property value is more reasonable. Further, a land value tax would encourage development. Improving infrastructure is also a priority. Road and rail connections between northern cities are poor, as is urban transport. Average commute time is the longest in Europe.

The right institutional setup is critical. The UK is highly centralized, with Westminster promotion policies and financing schemes. More delegation of decision-making to local authorities, along with more tax retention and revenue-raising powers, will help policies better respond to local needs and be accountable. An independent body that monitors and advises on regional and supply-side policies can help. It will help embed long-termism on the growth agenda beyond the election cycle.

Next week’s budget is an opportunity to address these issues. As the Government seeks to address the UK’s growth challenges now and in the future, it should not be overlooked that unlocking potential talent, investment and innovation in all regions and countries is of great importance.

This is the third in a series of editorials on boosting UK economic growth. Previous leaders have reviewed technology, workers and investments.

