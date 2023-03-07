SoftBank’s Arm aims to raise at least $8 billion in U.S. IPO, sources say





NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) – Arm Ltd, the British chip designer owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), is likely to aim to raise at least $8 billion from what is expected to be a blockbuster launch in the US stock market. this year, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Arm is expected to confidentially submit documents for its IPO in late April, the two sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are confidential. The listing is expected to take place later this year and the exact timing will be determined by market conditions, the sources added.

SoftBank has chosen four investment banks to lead what is expected to be the most high-profile IPO in years. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Barclays (BARC.L) and Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) are expected to be lead underwriters in the deal, the sources said, adding that no bank has yet been chosen for the coveted “lead left” position.

The Australian Financial Review reported on major banks earlier on Sunday.

Preparations for the IPO are expected to kick off in the United States in the coming days, the sources said. The valuation range has yet to be finalized, but Cambridge, England-based Arm hopes to be valued at more than $50 billion when it sells shares, the sources said.

An ARM and SoftBank Group brand board is shown during a news conference in London, Britain July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

SoftBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Arm, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho, ​​Barclays and JPMorgan declined to comment.

A successful listing of Arm this year would provide a boost to the IPO market, which has been largely frozen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which sparked market volatility and a huge sell-off in tech stocks.

The IPO market briefly revived last month as a number of companies including solar technology company Nextracker Inc (NXT.O) and Chinese sensor maker Hesai Group (HSAI.O) listed their shares on US stock exchanges, but investors remain cautious. to bet on new stocks.

IPO advisers do not expect a full recovery in capital markets until the second half of this year. Learn more

Arm said last week it would pursue a US-only listing this year, dashing UK government hopes the tech giant would return to the London stock market. Learn more

SoftBank has been pursuing Arm’s listing since its deal to sell the chip designer to Nvidia Corp for $40 billion collapsed last year due to objections from U.S. and European antitrust regulators.

Reporting by Echo Wang and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

