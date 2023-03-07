Jobs at Biden’s clean energy factories could slip away from American union workers





March 6 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden has promised that fighting climate change will create millions of middle-class jobs with good wages for Americans with membership cards.

But in the six months since Biden’s landmark climate change law was passed, a large majority of the announced $50 billion in investments in domestic manufacturing to support the clean energy transition have gone. been in states with laws that make it harder for workers to unionize, according to a Reuters analysis of company and state announcements.

Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes tax credits for companies that produce clean energy components in the United States and offers higher credits to developers of renewable energy projects they use products made in the country.

Of the more than 50 EV batteries, solar panels and other factories announced since the law was passed in August, 83% are located in so-called right-to-work states, which prohibit companies from requiring workers to pay union dues as a condition of employment, according to a Reuters review of company announcements.

These facilities represent $43.5 billion in investment, or 88% of the total amount companies said they wanted to invest.

Reuters compiled the list of projects by cross-referencing data compiled by researcher Jack Conness with official company announcements and information on right-to-work states.

The situation marks a test for the Biden administration, which is selling its vision of a low-carbon America by promising that jobs in clean energy will be as good as those ultimately lost in the oil refineries and coal mines that attract many workers because of their reputation for high rates of unionization, good wages and benefits.

Right to work laws allow employees to work in union-represented workplaces and be covered by collective agreements without joining a union or paying dues.

There are 27 states that have such laws. Twenty of those states voted for Donald Trump in 2020. Supporters say the laws spur job creation and protect employees’ rights to choose whether or not to join a union.

However, right-to-work laws are associated with both union density rates and lower wages, according to a 2020 study by Georgia Tech researchers who analyzed thousands of labor contracts settled over 18 years. in five states.

Last month, Biden visited a union training center in Deforest, Wis., which passed right-to-work legislation in 2015. A purple banner reading “Union Strong” hung from a railing. American products, he swore, would be made with union labor.

“No ‘work’. Union work. I mean it,” he said.

A White House official noted that only six months have passed since the IRA was signed into law, and investments during that time represent a fraction of what will ultimately come from Biden’s economic agenda. Many of the jobs created will be union jobs, the official added.

WIN FOR WORK

The IRA is widely seen as a historic victory for labor standards, as builders of power-generating projects such as solar and wind farms must pay prevailing wages to construction workers and hire apprentices to capture the full value of the law’s tax credits.

But the same is not true for the subsidies created for companies building new US factories that will manufacture everything from electric vehicle batteries to solar panels – which will create jobs long after construction is complete.

A provision that would have created a $4,500 tax credit for union-made vehicles, for example, was struck from legislation by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia as part of a deal to win his support. The right-to-work state of Manchin has a non-union Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plant that employs 2,000 people, and its vote was crucial in pushing the bill through the Senate.

Two project location experts said right-to-work policies are among the criteria companies consider when evaluating where to do business.

“There’s a perception in the C-suite that it matters,” Josh Bays, senior partner at Dallas-based localization consulting firm Site Selection Group. “And because of that, it becomes a factor in site selection.”

But they add that other factors play a huge role in location decisions, including low electricity prices, access to highways and ports, and cheap and available land.

Three major manufacturers contacted by Reuters – Toyota, South Korean electric vehicle maker Hyundai Motor Co and solar panel producer Hanwha Qcells – did not directly say whether right-to-work laws were taken into account. They represent approximately $11 billion of the projects announced so far.

Hyundai and Hanwha Qcells said they chose Georgia for their manufacturing projects because of the state’s access to transportation, skilled labor and proximity to suppliers.

UNIONS FORWARD

Some unions are concerned about the location of the first wave of investment in states like Georgia and South Carolina, where union density among workers is 4.4% and 1.7%, respectively.

The national average hit 10.1% last year, a record high, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Union membership peaked at about one-third of the workforce in the mid-1950s and has steadily declined due to deregulation, foreign competition, and improved benefits for non-union employers.

“It’s not a conducive environment, but we can still organize ourselves,” said Samantha Smith, senior adviser for clean energy jobs at the AFL-CIO, in an interview.

Georgia has attracted nearly $12 billion in announced investments in clean energy manufacturing since passing the IRA – more than any other state – including from Hyundai and Hanwha Qcells.

“Part of the equation across the South that’s so appealing to this manufacturing renaissance is that there’s low unionization,” Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said in a statement. interview.

Union officials pointed to an increase in attention-getting organizing efforts in places like Amazon warehouses, Starbucks coffee shops and Apple retail stores as evidence of their influence.

The United Steelworkers said it recorded a victory in a right-to-work state last month in Anniston, Alabama, where 60 workers, or 98% of the eligible workforce, from the New Flyer Industries Carfair unit Composites Inc, which makes fiberglass components for hybrid and electric buses, voted to join the union.

But union representatives acknowledge that they are scattered and that organizing efforts could be better spent elsewhere.

Jeremy Hendricks, political director of the Southwest Laborers District Council, noted, for example, that “it’s going to be a hell of a battle” to organize Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) factory in Texas, a right-to-work state, account given the company’s anti-union stance.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Tesla in January applied for a major expansion of its Texas factory with an investment totaling $775.7 million, according to government documents. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticized California regulations and taxes and moved much of the company’s manufacturing operations out of his home state.

In Liberty, North Carolina, Toyota’s $2.5 billion expansion of its electric vehicle battery plant is being built with union and non-union workers after the Japanese automaker refused to conclude a draft labor agreement that would have given all those jobs to unions, according to the local ironworkers’ union.

Toyota spokeswoman Emily Wilemon-Holland said it was up to employees to decide whether they wanted to join a union.

Ironworkers hope to be hired for some of the factory’s permanent jobs, but said it’s hard to compete with low-wage workers.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to fight for this,” said Dan Segovia, business manager of Ironworkers Local 848 in South Carolina.

North Carolina, a right-to-work state, has the second-lowest unionization rate among states, at 2.8%.

Some union representatives said they were looking to the nascent offshore wind industry for jobs.

Companies, including Denmark’s Orsted (ORSTED.CO), have struck deals with unions for planned projects, and the federal government has encouraged those deals by offering developers who work with unions a break on their lease payments.

Facilities making huge offshore wind turbines and other equipment are expected to follow suit, and unions have their eyes on those jobs too.

“It’s a harder problem to solve,” Rick Levy, president of the AFL-CIO of Texas, said in an interview. “But we pulled out the Nutcracker.”

Reporting by Nichola Groom; edited by Richard Valdmanis and Claudia Parsons

