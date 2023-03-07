PS5 sales soar more than 300% in the UK in February | UK Monthly Chart





at a glance

The UK software market is growing because of the Hogwarts Legacy. Launch sales are up 100% over last year’s hit Elden Ring PS5 sales surge, and Xbox sales have improved, but the Switch continues to struggle. The DualSense Edge is the fourth largest ‘premium’ controller launch in history.

The UK gaming market posted strong sales in February, driven by the performance of two products: Hogwarts Legacy and PlayStation 5.

During February, 2.8 million console and PC games were sold across the UK, up 11% from the previous year. This data is for all physical games and AAA titles from most major publishers (courtesy of GSD).

Hogwarts Legacy was the biggest game of the month. The release week was 100% bigger than the hit video game Elden Ring last February. In fact, the game is already on the verge of overtaking all-time sales of Elden Ring in just three weeks. It is currently the 6th best-selling video game of the past 12 months.

Hogwarts Legacy makes up for a month that feels a little lighter on new games compared to last year. February 2022 also saw the release of Horizon: Forbidden West, Dying Light 2 and Total War: Warhammer 3. This month, the highest new release on the charts outside of Hogwarts is Plaion’s boxing game Undisputed, which debuted at number 13. Elsewhere, Atomic Heart peaked at number 17. Although the game was a Day One title on Game Pass, this might explain why 85% of its sales came from PS5 and PC.

Other new releases that didn’t make the Top 20 included Octopath Traveler 2 (#58), Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (#78) and Wild Hearts (#139).

Another slightly notable addition to February’s charts is the return of The Last of Us titles. The Last of Us: Part 2 is ranked #7, with sales more than doubling compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Remastered peaked at number 14, with sales increasing by more than 50%. The Last of Us Part 1 (No.19) on PS5 also increased. These jumps come from a relatively low base, so overall sales aren’t particularly large, but it shows that games have benefited from the IP-based HBO series that started in January.

There are no Nintendo games in this month’s Top Ten, although it’s worth noting that Nintendo doesn’t share digital data with charting companies. As such, one of its major releases, Metroid Prime Remastered (surprisingly released as a digital download earlier this month), was missing from the charts. Most indie games are also not included, which is why the recent hit survival game Sons of the Forest is missing.

Meanwhile, PS5 sales increased further in February.

Console sales in February were 143,000 hardware units, up 65% from the same month last year and 14% from January (GfK panel data, unweighted).

PS5 sales increased 316% year over year and 27% compared to January. To date, PS5 hardware is up 180% in the first two months of 2022. The PS5 was severely impacted by a stock shortage early last year.

The Xbox Series S and X platforms saw a 21% increase in sales in February compared to January and a 15% increase compared to February last year. Compared to the beginning of the year, the platform’s sales decreased slightly by 5.3%.

The year for the Nintendo Switch is off to a rough start. Sales in February were down 15% from January and 29% from this time last year. The Switch is now in its 6th year, so it’s no surprise that the machine is slowing down. Last year also saw the release of the notable Pokémon Legends: Arceus at the end of January. Nintendo hopes to boost hardware sales in Q2 of this year with the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and tie-in activities with the Super Mario Bros movie.

… And the DualSense is still the best accessory.

According to GfK panel data, 511,680 add-on products were sold in UK retailers in February, a decrease of 17% compared to January 2022 and 14.4% compared to February 2022.

The chart is dominated by the controller, with the PS5 DualSense controlling the top three positions. 1st place is white, 2nd place is gray camo, and 3rd place is midnight black. The Carbon Black Xbox controller is in fourth place.

The last week of the month saw the DualSense Edge controller arrive in retail stores (after 4 weeks via the PlayStation Store). GfK says it’s the most expensive controller ever, with an average selling price of £208.

For premium controllers (controllers that weigh 80 pounds or more), this is the fourth largest launch for these products, behind Microsoft products Elite Wireless Series 2 (Black), Elite Wireless (Black) and Elite Wireless Series. 2: Halo Infinite Edition.

The most expensive controller previously released was Razer’s Wolverine V2 Xbox Chroma (£200), followed by Logitech’s Astro C40 TR PS4 (Black) (£187).

UK GSD February 2022 Top 20 (Digital + Physical) Position Title 1 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 2 FIFA 23 (EA) 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 NBA 2K23 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 The Last of Us: Part 2 8 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 9 Dead Space Remake 10 God of War Ragnarok (Sony) 11 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 12 Grand Theft Auto Online ( Rockstar) 13 Undisputed (Plaion) 14 The Last of Us: Remastered (Sony) 15 Borderlands 3 (2K Games) 16 Powerwash Simulator (Square Enix) 17 Atomic Heart (Focus Entertainment) 18 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 19 The The Last of Us: Part 1 (Sony) 20 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintend)*

* Digital data not available

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold through Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, and Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies include Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, and Saber Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvelous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are notable absentees, along with smaller studios.

