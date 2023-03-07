Snow map UK: Where does it snow?





Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

The map shows overnight temperature forecasts for select cities and towns across the country as the UK braces for another cold spell and snow.

Glasgow is expected to be one of the coldest city centers in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but forecasters say mercury could drop to -10C in the Scottish Gorges.

Aberdeen, Belfast, Newcastle, Manchester and Hull are also expected to experience freezing temperatures, with the National Weather Service has issued a weather warning for snow and ice for parts of England, Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland.

The south of England and the Midlands will be slightly warmer, with Burningham expected at 0C and Southampton at 3C.

(independent)

Temperatures in London will also hover just above freezing, with the capital’s lowest temperature expected to be 2C.

Isolated areas across Scotland could see up to 30 cm of snow and 10-20 cm in other areas.

A Yellow Weather Alert is in effect for London, the Thames Valley, East Anglia, parts of the Midlands and South Wales from 9pm Monday through 10am Tuesday.

The same will be installed in Northern Ireland around the same time.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are already in effect for much of northern and eastern Scotland and north-east England.

The area will be extended southward into Hull from Tuesday before lifting at 10am on Wednesday.

Snow and ice weather warnings issued for parts of four UK countries

(Met Office)

Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge said temperatures could get colder later in the week.

Mercury can drop to -4C in London and -6C in Birmingham and Belfast.

Mr Madge said the conditions could be similar to those experienced during the cold wave in December 2022 and may not lift for nearly two weeks.

“The temperature will be much colder than we expect at this time of year,” he said.

“For a while the pattern will be set. We have a supply of cold air coming in from a much higher latitude.

“Sometimes these conditions can be very stubborn and not easily changed, so we expect these conditions to remain in place at least until next weekend.”

The Met Office has warned that travel disruptions are likely and that travel by car, train and bus may take longer than usual.

People are at risk of slipping and falling on icy surfaces on untreated roads, pavements and trails, and some rural communities could be cut off from the power grid.

“This is devastating weather that could have serious consequences for some people,” Madge said.

“Listen to forecasts, consider weather warnings, and see potentially devastating situations no matter where you are.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a level 3 cold wave warning for parts of Northern England, North West England and Yorkshire until midnight on Thursday, and a level 2 warning for the rest of England.

A Level 3 alert means there is a 90% chance of extreme cold, icy conditions or heavy snow that could increase health risks to vulnerable patients.

The lowest temperature recorded last March was -9.1C at Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, and on March 14, 1958, the mercury dropped to a low of -22.8C at Logie Coldstone, Aberdeenshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/snow-map-uk-yellow-weather-warning-b2295100.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos