Non UK teacher offered 10k to move to UK.





The government has said it will relocate 10,000 non-British trainees and language and physics teachers to the UK as part of a new pilot scheme starting this autumn.

The non-reimbursable payments are designed to provide financial support to non-British individuals wishing to study or work in secondary schools in the country.

Payments are available to individuals teaching or training to teach any secondary school language other than English, including both modern and ancient languages.

In last year’s school white paper, the Ministry of Education said it would introduce a new relocation insurance fee to help with visas and other costs, details of which were released today.

Geoff Barton, executive director of the Association of School and College Leaders, was not impressed with the move. He said: While we welcome any action to support teacher recruitment, this pilot plan is clearly a sign of urgency as the government is failing to attract the required number of domestic trainees.

James Noble-Rogers, executive director of the Universities Council for the Education of Teachers, cautioned, saying the pilot was a potentially useful initiative but could have little impact.

An even bigger impact could be made, he added, by encouraging domestic students to train to teach across all levels and subjects and increasing funding to help retain students in early teacher training programs.

International Relocation Payments (IRPs) cover visa costs, immigration health surcharges, and other relocation costs that individuals may incur.

DfE said the number is uncertain, but estimates that the plan could support 300-400 teachers and trainees in the first year of the pilot. If the highest estimate is correct, the plan would cost $4 million in the pilot year.

Payments will be made on a pilot basis in the 2023-24 school year, with both trainees and teachers paid at the end of the first semester.

Last year, DfE announced that physics scholarships for trainee teachers would increase to 27,000 and language scholarships to 25,000 for the 2023-24 cohort.

DfE also announced last year that scholarships and scholarship eligibility would be extended to all non-UK national trainees.

This came after government figures revealed recruitment shortfalls in both physics and language last year.

Today, DfE said trainee teachers can receive both a relocation allowance and grants or scholarships if eligible.

To be eligible, teachers or trainees must be coming to the UK to work or train in the 2023-24 school year and not already reside in the UK.

Barton said last year, only 17% of the target number of teachers were hired in physics and 34% in modern foreign languages, but there were also shortages in an additional 11 secondary school subjects.

He added: The situation is absolutely dire and no adhesive plaster solution like this pilot project will solve the problem. The government should mention the fact that wages and conditions have deteriorated considerably over the past decade. Because it is clear that this is what caused this crisis.

A DfE spokesperson said: We want to attract the best teachers to ensure our children get the best possible education.

As part of this work, we are actively working to increase the number of qualified teachers in our schools, especially in core subjects such as physics and language, where recruitment challenges may be most acute.

It includes a range of financial incentives for domestic teachers, including up to 27,000 and 29,000 tax-free scholarships, encouraging talented trainees in key subjects such as mathematics, physics, chemistry and computing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tes.com/magazine/news/general/international-teachers-offered-thousands-move-england The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos