China’s new foreign minister on relations with the United States, Taiwan and the spy balloon





BEIJING China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang said relations with the United States had left a “rational path” and warned of conflict if the United States did not “hit the brakes”.

Qin, who until recently served as China’s ambassador to the United States, said China would “pursue a strong and stable relationship with the United States.”

However, he said the Biden administration’s call to “establish guardrails and not seek conflict simply means that China should not respond with words or actions when attacked.”

“It’s not possible,” Qin said.

Tensions between the United States and China have escalated in recent years, with tariffs and sanctions. The duties imposed under the Trump administration followed longstanding complaints from foreign companies about unequal access to the Chinese market. More recently, the Biden administration said the United States was competing with China and blocked American companies from working with Chinese partners on high-end semiconductors. Visits by top US politicians to Taiwan last year have also drawn Beijing’s ire.

“If the United States does not brake but keeps accelerating on the wrong track, no guardrail can prevent the derailment and there will surely be conflicts and confrontations,” Qin said.

Qin Gang, now Chinese Foreign Minister, is pictured here speaking in Washington, DC, in December 2022, while serving as China’s Ambassador to the United States.

China Information Service | China Information Service | Getty Images

He was speaking on Tuesday at his first press conference since becoming foreign minister.

Regarding Taiwan, he reiterated that the issue is China’s internal affair. Beijing considers the democratically autonomous island to be part of its territory.

Qin said the Taiwan issue is the first red line in US-China relations that should not be crossed.

Regarding the balloon incident last month, Qin reiterated China’s position that the vehicle was unmanned and subject to forces beyond Beijing’s control.

“The United States acted on the presumption of guilt,” he said.

“The result is that the policies of the United States and China have completely deviated from the rational and sound path,” Qin said.

In February, the United States shot down what it claimed was a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who indefinitely postponed his trip to Beijing due to the incident.

Learn more about China from CNBC Pro

The month also marked the first anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Beijing declined to call the attack an invasion, but called for negotiations to end the conflict.

It is unclear to what extent Beijing has made an effort to facilitate the negotiations.

Qin on Tuesday held up Beijing’s relations with Moscow as an example for relations with other countries.

He said “big countries” need to consider whether they are pursuing “exclusive political blocs” or “promoting friendship”. Qin said China-Russia relations pose no threat to any country and are not subject to any interference from a third country.

“The more unstable the world becomes, the more imperative it is for China and Russia to advance their relationship,” Qin said via an official English translation.

In a reshuffle of the ruling Chinese Communist Party in October, Qin was also appointed to the party’s central committee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/07/chinas-new-foreign-minister-qin-gang-holds-first-press-briefing.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos