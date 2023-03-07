Nandos come to Burnley





The 23 million Pioneer Place leisure complex currently taking shape in Burnley Town Centre, is pleased to announce its newest tenant, Nandos.

The move will please fans of the infamous PERi-PERi flavor that Nandos is famous for and which is expected to attract visitors from a wide area once the complex is operational.

Burnley City Council President Afrasiab Anwar said: “There is great news that Nandos is coming to Burnley. There were rumors floating around and being able to confirm that the deal was done is great.

This exciting development is the result of the hard work of City Council members and our partners.

Nandos will help revitalize the city center, which will attract visitors from a wide area and benefit other businesses that will see the positive impact of the increased footfall. It will encourage people to stay downtown longer, especially in the late afternoon and early evening, and boost the downtown economy.

Pioneer Place quickly took shape and it’s almost there. I’m sure people can’t wait for it to open.

A spokesperson for Nandos said: We are delighted with the news and can finally share that we are coming to Burnley. Bringing all the PERi-PERi fever, it’s due to open later this year. Check out this space for more details.

The complex, which includes a seven-screen cinema, five retail and leisure facilities, and a 226-car public pay and display parking lot, is scheduled to open in late summer 2023.

The multi-screen cinema will be operated by REEL Cinemas, which will remain in operation from its current site on Manchester Road, Burnley, until moving to Pioneer Place. The Manchester Road site will be redeveloped for occupancy by supermarket chain Lidl. Adjacent Star pubs are unaffected.

Pioneer Place is expected to support approximately 180 jobs, and will create more than 100 additional new jobs in movie theaters and food outlets.

This work will be done by Council Development Partner Maple Grove Developments, part of the Eric Wright Group.

Pioneer Place has secured funding from the Borough of Burnley and Lancashire County Council, the Governments Getting Building Fund administered by the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP), fashion companies and the borough’s largest employer.

Pioneer Place forms part of a larger town center master plan to attract multi-million pound investment to revitalize the town center of Burnley. This follows recent investments in town center improvements, the creation of the Heritage Action Zone, and the City Council’s purchase of the Charter Walk shopping center to secure its future.

The town center, including businesses adjacent to the site, will be open normally during construction.

