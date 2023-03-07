Kim Yo Jong warns North Korea that it is ready to act against US and South Korean military moves





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) The influential sister of the North Korean leader warned on Tuesday that her country was ready to take swift and crushing action against the United States and South Korea, a day after the United States flew a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber in South Korea. a show of force against the North.

The U.S.-South Korean training on Monday involving the B-52 bomber over the Korean peninsula was the latest in a series of drills between the allies over the past few months. Their armies are also preparing to relaunch their largest field exercises later this month.

Kim Yo Jong did not describe any planned actions in his statement, but North Korea has often tested missiles in response to US-South Korean military drills because it sees them as a rehearsal for an invasion.

We are keeping an eye on the restless military movements of the US forces and the South Korean puppet army and are always ready to take appropriate, prompt and overwhelming action at any time according to our judgment, Kim Yo Jong said in the statement carried. by the state. media.

Demonstrative military moves and all sorts of rhetoric from the United States and South Korea, which are becoming so frantic that they should not be overlooked, undoubtedly provide (for North Korea) conditions to be compelled to do something about it, she said.

Hours after Kim’s statement, North Korea’s Korean People’s Army general staff said it had put its front-line artillery units on high alert and stepped up surveillance after detecting a live-fire artillery exercise by the enemy in the South Korean border town of Paju. Tuesday morning.

The General Staff said around 30 shots were fired during the South Korean exercise, which it described as a very serious military provocation which escalated tensions, and urged its rival immediately cease these activities near the border.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff called the North Korean claim absurd and denied that the South’s military had fired artillery at the firing range the North was referring to.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said after Monday’s training that the deployment of the B-52s demonstrated the allies’ ability to deter North Korean aggression. The United States deployed B-1B bombers to the peninsula a few times earlier this year. Last month, the United States and South Korea also held a simulation in Washington aimed at refining their response to North Korean nuclear threats.

Last Friday, the South Korean and U.S. militaries announced they would hold computer-simulated command post training from March 13-23 and reinstate their largest spring field exercises that last took place in 2018. .

The allies had canceled or scaled back some of their regular drills since 2018 to bolster now-dormant diplomacy with North Korea and guard against the COVID-19 pandemic. But they reinstated their drills after North Korea carried out a record number of missile tests last year and openly threatened to use its nuclear weapons in potential conflicts with rivals.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry called the U.S. B-52 bomber’s overflight a reckless provocation that pushed the situation on the peninsula deeper into a bottomless quagmire. The statement said there is no guarantee that there will be no violent physical conflict if US-South Korean military provocations continue.

North Korea often uses fiery rhetoric in times of heightened animosity with the United States and South Korea. Possible steps North Korea could take include a nuclear test or launching a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile capable of targeting the American mainland, observers say.

Last month, Kim Yo Jong threatened to turn the Pacific into the shooting range of the North. In her statement on Tuesday, she said North Korea would view a possible US attempt to intercept a North Korean ICBM as a declaration of war. She cited a South Korean media report saying the U.S. military planned to shoot down a North Korean ICBM if it was trial-launched toward the Pacific.

All known North Korean ICBM tests were conducted at steep angles to avoid neighboring countries, and the weapons landed in waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

South Korea on Monday took a step intended to ease a thorny historic dispute with Japan in what was seen as an effort to bolster Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation. The step involves a plan to use local funds to compensate Koreans who performed forced labor during Tokyo’s colonial rule, but without requiring Japanese companies to contribute to reparations.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel congratulated the leaders of South Korea and Japan on Monday, saying the two understood there was greater potential for collaboration in the future.

Associated Press writers Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

