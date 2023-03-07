The coldest day in 2023, the snow that falls to minus 10 degrees…





Snow is set to hit parts of the UK. Photo: Getty

Monday will be the coldest day of the year so far with snow and ice blasts sweeping across England and northern Scotland.

Temperatures will drop to -10C in northern Scotland as an arctic air front sweeps through England and sleet and snow are likely across southern Scotland and the Midlands.

England’s Health and Safety Agency said cold weather is likely to continue through Wednesday and travel disruptions are expected.

A Yellow Weather Alert has been issued for parts of North East England, Yorkshire and the Humberside and across Scotland from Monday through late Tuesday.

Up to 4 inches of snow is possible in parts of Scotland at higher elevations.

London could also see snow this week, with a snow and ice warning in effect from 9pm on Monday evening and a snow warning on Wednesday.

Pedestrians cross the Millennium Bridge as heavy snow hits London on February 27, 2018. Photo: Getty

Temperatures will probably be well below normal levels for most of this week.

Bureau of Meteorological Forecaster Craig Snell said the air was “coming almost straight from the North Pole, which is particularly cold at this time of year.”

“I think we’re going to get some sleet or snow in the south of England, even if it doesn’t cause major disruption. But we’re still watching,” he added.

Britain’s Health Security Agency has warned that friends should be treated as family as cold weather sets in across Britain.

Citizens are walking in the shower. Photo: Getty

“At a time like this, it’s important to check on family members, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to cold weather as it can seriously affect their health,” said Dr. Agostinho Sousa.

“If you have pre-existing medical conditions or are over 65, it’s important to heat your home to at least 18C if possible.”

Scottish Mountain Rescue’s James Coles and Moffat Mountain Rescue’s team leader warned people that the weather can change quickly at higher elevations.

He said: The UK is entering a period of increasingly difficult weather conditions with snow, ice and gusts.

Today could be the coldest day of the year. Photo: Getty

READ MORE: Fears of the return of the beast from the East as Britain suffers from sub-zero temperatures

READ MORE: New arctic blast bringing the coldest day ever, with temperatures down to minus 4 degrees Celsius

“Highlands, especially mountainous areas, can see things change very quickly and can be markedly different from surrounding lowland areas.

The Met Office warning goes into effect on Monday, but things could get worse sooner at higher altitudes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/coldest-day-2023-snow-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos