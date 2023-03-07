RAF conducts joint mission with Luftwaffe as Britain prepares to lead NATO air policing in Estonia





As Britain prepares to lead NATO missions in Estonia, RAF and Luftwaffe Typhoon jets will conduct a joint air policing mission in Estonia for the first time.

These combined missions will be the first of their kind with the eventual goal of conducting a full joint and integrated NATO air policing mission in the future.

About 300 RAF personnel from the 140th Expeditionary Wing (EAW) will soon be deployed to Estonia as it prepares to lead the Luftwaffe’s NATO air policing mission for four months from April.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Estonia’s RAF personnel play a vital role in ensuring the security of European skies and strengthening NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe.

Joint operations of this kind demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and our shared determination to maintain peace and security throughout the region.

The EAW will carry out the long-established NATO air policing mission in Estonia. Based at RAF Lossiemouth, IX (Bomber) Squadron operates RAF Typhoons deployed from Scotland.

Wing Commander Scott Maccoll, 140 EAW’s commander, said:

Today is a great first day for both of our Airmen. We have been working together for some time and now our cooperation has reached a new level. It continues to be an absolute pleasure to work with our German allies in all aspects of the mission, from the maintenance and operation of the jets to planning and logistical activities.

Also thanks to the Estonian host. They are very important to what we have accomplished here. What better way to demonstrate the strength and cohesion of the NATO Alliance than in a successful joint operation like this?

To successfully operate side-by-side, personnel from both air forces trained together to understand each other’s processes, including maintenance and operational procedures. Both air forces fly the Eurofighter Typhoon, but there are national differences. Integrate all aspects of your operations. The jets now fly together in live NATO-controlled interceptions.

The air police mission is part of Britain’s broader NATO commitment in Estonia, with the presence of around a thousand British soldiers as part of NATO’s enhanced forward presence in Estonia.

As part of the UK’s deployment to Estonia, established in 2017 under the name Operation Cabrit, the UK is leading a combat-ready multinational battle group to protect and reaffirm the security of allied member states. British units are in constant rotation with troops from Denmark, France and host country Estonia.

German commander Lieutenant Colonel Christoph Hachmeister said:

Working alongside our allies in the RAF on a real mission is what we have been looking forward to since we started this mission. Now we can prove our interoperability in these difficult times, protecting our Baltic partners and NATO’s eastern flank. The best practices of years of working together will serve as a baseline for successful cooperation.

The Luftwaffe detachment is part of the 71st Tactical Wing Richthofen. After handing over the command of the NATO Air Police Corps in April, they will stay in Estonia until the end of this month, carry out integrated sorties, and then return to Germany.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/raf-to-fly-joint-missions-with-german-air-force-as-uk-prepares-to-lead-nato-air-policing-in-estonia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos