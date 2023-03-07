Hogwarts Legacy, Metroid Prime Remastered Narrowly Denied Number 1 Spot | UK box chart





Sign up for GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox.

Hogwarts Legacy is holding a tight spot at number one in the UK for four weeks in a row.

The game retains its #1 spot on the physical retail chart despite a 30% drop in weekly sales.

The biggest contender this week is Nintendo’s Metroid Prime Remastered, which misses the #1 spot by a margin of 1,000 units. Metroid Prime Remastered had a surprise digital release in early February and has been available for download for almost a month. Still, this is the fourth biggest physical Metroid game release of all time, and sales of this boxed version are only 45% lower than what the original did in 2002.

Metroid Prime Remastered is the second biggest physical release of the year ahead of Dead Space remake and Fire Emblem Engage.

Nintendo doesn’t share digital sales, so we don’t know how successful the game has been in the UK. But the surprise launch strategy seems to have worked.

Also new this week is Koei Tecmo’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which debuted at #8. 96% of physical retail sales are on the PlayStation platform, but boxed sales of games are low. When digital data comes in, you’ll get a better idea of ​​its performance.

The last new release on the physical chart was Prime Matter’s Scars Above, which peaked at number 22.

As for new releases last week, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe fell from 3rd to 6th after a 44% drop in weekly sales, while Octopath Traveler 2 fell from 6th to 14th. 45% sales slip. Focus Home Interactive’s Atomic Heart moved from 7th to 25th with a 69% drop in sales.

For the rest of the Top 5, FIFA 23 dropped to number 3 despite a 6% sales increase, while the still popular PS5 bundle God of War Ragnarok remained at number 4 with a 4% increase in sales. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe remains at number 5, and this game also saw an 8% increase in sales.

The GfK UK Boxed Top Ten for the week ending March 4, 2023 are:

Last Week This Week Title 1 1 Hogwarts Legacy New Entry 2 Metroid Prime Remastered 2 3 FIFA 23 4 4 God of War: Ragnarok 5 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3 6 Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe 9 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 NEW 8 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty 10 9 Minecraft: Switch Edition 12 10 Grand Theft Auto 5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamesindustry.biz/hogwarts-legacy-narrowly-denies-metroid-prime-remastered-no1-uk-boxed-charts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos