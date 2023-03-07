Bank of America CEO sees technical US recession in Q3





SYDNEY, March 7 (Reuters) – Bank of America (BAC.N) chief executive Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday the U.S. economy would reach a technical recession from the third quarter.

Moynihan told The Financial Review’s Business Summit in Sydney that the U.S. recession would not be deep and the bank’s forecast interest rates would start to fall in the second quarter of 2024.

The bank expects three quarters of negative growth in the United States, led by a slowdown in business, with a consumer sector in good shape, he said.

“Our baseline projection is that a recession will occur in the U.S. economy beginning in the third quarter of 2023, through the fourth quarter of 2023, and through the first quarter of 2024,” Moynihan said.

The bank, he said, predicted quarterly contractions would be between 0.5% and 1%.

“It’s a very mild recession in the scheme of things. I don’t think you’ll see a deep recession,” he said.

“In our view, this is based on a slowdown on the business side or the trade side, not a slowdown on the consumer side.”

Moynihan said the bank expects U.S. interest rates to start cutting in the second quarter of 2024.

“It’s a very mild recession in the scheme of things. I don’t think you’re going to see a deep recession,” Moynihan said.

“I think you’re going to see a downturn that, frankly, a lot of people won’t see that much. It’s going to be more of a technical recession than a deep drop in the United States.”

Reporting by Praveen Menon and Lewis Jackson in Sydney; written by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang

