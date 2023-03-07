China accuses US of lockdown, warns of potential conflictExBulletin





Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang welcomes his arrival for a press conference held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Mark Schiefelbein/AP .

. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping checked the name of the United States during remarks at the ongoing annual session of parliament in Beijing this week, saying he was leading Western countries in an effort to encircle and suppress China.

The rare explicit comment was followed on Tuesday by a barrage of scorn and criticism aimed squarely at Washington from China’s new foreign minister and former ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang.

Analysts said the verbal blitz could signal a new level of Beijing’s discontent with the United States and could foreshadow new political actions.

The United States accused of “containment”

On Monday, Xi took part in a breakout session of delegates to the legislative advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which meets alongside the National People’s Congress.

“Western countries led by the United States have implemented complete containment, encirclement and suppression against us, which poses unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development,” Xi said.

The United States has in recent months expanded its crackdown on China’s semiconductor industry and sought to expand and revitalize its alliances in Asia. In addition to the Quad, it is set to announce deep cooperation with AUKUS, a trilateral security pact it formed in 2021, and last month announced expanded base access in the Philippines.

Top leaders in China rarely refer to other countries or leaders by name for criticism, preferring to leave it implied or refer vaguely to “certain countries” or “individual countries.”

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Qin Gang directly criticized the United States for its policies toward China, Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine, to name a few- one. He even lambasted the recent series of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, designed to curb inflation at home, for creating debt crises in other countries.

“The United States pretends that it wants to ‘compete to win’ with China, and does not seek conflict. But in fact, the so-called ‘competition’ of the United States is all-out containment and repression, a zero-sum game of life and death,” Qin said.

Qin also criticized the United States for talking about respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity when it comes to Ukraine, but not Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing says is part of China. “Why is the United States asking China not to supply arms to Russia when it continues to sell arms to Taiwan?” Qin said.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it intends to compete with China and wants the dialogue to put “guardrails” around the relationship, so it doesn’t escalate into conflict. Qin said the US demands were unreasonable.

“When the United States says it wants to ‘install safeguards and have ‘no conflict’ in China-US relations, it really means that the United States is demanding China not to retaliate. not when hit or scolded, but that cannot be done!” he said.

Qin blamed the deterioration of China-US relations on Washington and said it was up to the United States to turn the tide.

“If the United States does not brake, but continues to accelerate on the wrong track, no guardrail can prevent the derailment, and there will surely be conflicts and confrontations,” he said.

Level of discontent could lead to ‘substantial actions’

Manoj Kewalramani of the Takshashila institution in India closely follows the language of Chinese leaders and propaganda. He said Xi’s explicit naming of America was a signal of the level of discontent.

“It’s like when you’re mad at your spouse or your child, you start naming them, you know?” he said.

Kewalramani said the balloon crisis angered Chinese officials and may have been the trigger for the change. Still, he didn’t think China’s policy toward the United States would change substantially.

But Scott Kennedy, a China specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, isn’t so sure.

“Nothing Xi Jinping or Chinese leaders in general say about foreign policy or the United States in particular is accidental,” he said.

“By directly naming the United States as the source of major problems in the world, by name, you feel like it gives China the opportunity to potentially take substantive action that it was not willing. to be taken before,” he said.

It also “sets a tone for other officials in China to follow.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/03/07/1161570798/china-accuses-u-s-of-containment-warns-of-potential-conflict The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos