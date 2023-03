China warns conflict is inevitable unless US changes course

BEIJING The United States and China are headed for inevitable confrontation and conflict unless Washington changes course, Beijing’s new foreign minister warned on Tuesday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s fiery comments underscored heightened tensions between the world’s two largest economies following the surveillance balloon saga and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

They echoed similarly scathing remarks made a day earlier by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, accusing US efforts to contain China of souring relations and suggesting Beijing would increasingly seek to push back.

Qins’ press conference, his first since taking office in December, was held in Beijing on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China’s rubber stamp legislature, where Xi is expected to complete the biggest government reshuffle in a decade. .

In a broad rebuke of US policy, Qin, who until recently served as China’s ambassador to the US, questioned President Joe Bidens’ assertion that the US seeks competition with China but not the conflict.

In fact, the so-called competition from US sides is all-out containment and repression, a zero-sum game, he said, suggesting that conflict could be inevitable unless Washington stops trying to repress Beijing.

The US side supposedly wants to put guardrails on China-US relations and not clash, Qin said. In fact, he wants China not to respond with words or deeds when it is slandered or attacked. It’s just not possible.

If the US side does not brake and continues down the wrong path, no guardrail can stop the derailment and the slide into confrontation and conflict, he said.

In a speech to political delegates on Monday, Xi also accused the United States of trying to lock down China.

Western countries led by the United States have implemented a complete containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented serious challenges to our country’s development, he said according to Xinhua. the Chinese state news agency.

Qin also criticized Washington’s decision early last month to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, repeating Beijing’s insistence it appeared in the territory by accident. American.

The U.S. side violated the spirit of international law and international practice by making presumptions of guilt, overreacting, abusing force, and using the issue to create a diplomatic crisis that could have been avoided, did he declare.

On Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its territory, Qin said it was the first red line in China’s relations with the United States, which is Taiwan’s largest international donor.

The United States bears unwavering responsibility for creating the Taiwan problem, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/conflict-china-us-inevitable-new-foreign-minister-warns-rcna73705 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos