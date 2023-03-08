Episode 8 of ‘The Last of Us’ makes David even more terrifying than the game





Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 8 of The Last of Us. “When We Are In Need”, starring David (Scott Shepherd). He seems inescapable, antagonizing and terrorizing Ellie (Bella Ramsey) the whole time in a way that no other character has been able to do all season. Her low voice and calm attitude hide an extremely violent temper and a psychotic personality, forcing our young heroine to confront a facet of humanity with which she had not been in contact until then.

The version of David we meet in the HBO adaptation shares some similarities to his counterpart in the original games, but there are a few key changes that make him a lot more menacing this time around. He still leads a group of cannibals, the difference being that while he leads a gang of raiders in the game, in the series he is a religious figure for a group of seemingly innocent people who are desperately trying to survive a harsh winter. . The episode is keen to leave it up to interpretation whether their cannibalistic ways are their usual modus operandi or a last resort to avoid starvation, but it’s scary either way. It’s a fundamental departure from the source material, but one that makes the villain all the more terrifying – villains with depth are always more fascinating, aren’t they?

David’s journey from teacher to preacher Image via HBO

Everyone had a life before the Cordyceps outbreak, and David is no different. As they wait for James (Troy Baker) to return with penicillin to save Joel (Pedro Pascal), he reveals to Ellie that he was a teacher before the end of the world, once leading people not much older than her. . Years later, in 2017, Pittsburgh’s QZ fell due to the conflict between FEDRA and the Fireflies, and he led a group of survivors who eventually settled where they are today. This scene is key to understanding not only how David became the preacher he is now, but also why so many people followed him. The script uses some very clever puns to make sure it always tells Ellie the truth, while keeping very important parts to her, and Shepherd’s amazing performance is enough to convince us that this guy might actually be one vouchers at the start.

The story he briefly tells Ellie is one of struggle and overcoming hardship, but it’s not necessarily the one we imagine when hearing it. Throughout the episode, David exhibits sociopathic traits not unlike those seen in real-world cult leaders. He tells her he’s the leader of his group because they chose him, but we’ve all watched enough true crime shows to know that when a sociopath is involved, free will doesn’t work. not really like that, and people are easily manipulated into believing they are making choices when in fact there are none to be made.

What reveals this is how the people of his “herd”, although they believe in him and follow him, still seem somewhat resistant to certain things. None of them seem comfortable eating human meat. It’s expected of any decent human being, okay, but we don’t know how many of them are aware of what they’re actually ingesting. At one point, Hannah (Sonia Maria Chirila) asks David when they can bury her father (who was killed by Joel at the University of Southern Colorado), but it’s unclear if she suspects him, if not. is not the case. come quickly, they will eat it. Plus, there’s the fact that neither of them seem comfortable during their meals in the dining room. Even the cooks seem bothered when new meat comes into the kitchen because they don’t know what (or who) it might be.

These changes give David more depth than his in-game counterpart Image via HBO

Times are tough when things don’t make sense, and the apocalypse is one scenario in which finding meaning must be very difficult. As David mentions to Ellie, once she’s locked in a cage, he didn’t find his meaning until after the world ended, and it wasn’t God who showed him; it was Cordyceps that allowed him to experience his true nature. Despite his cold exterior, David is a violent person at heart, and he makes it clear that he doesn’t need to hit anyone (even if he does) to make it feel. It’s one of the worst times to fall victim to a sociopath, actually.

That background is what makes the show’s version of David a much more compelling character than his in-game counterpart. He’s downright evil, but the script still manages to give him a lot more depth with those traits. The game’s version is also terrifying and slowly earns Ellie’s trust after fighting a small group of infected together, but, in the series, it happens through conversation, as David tries to get Ellie trust him with his words. Using Ellie as a mirror to David is the perfect move to show us just how bad he really is and that she has as much potential for bad as good – since they’re both violent in nature, even though she don’t want to believe it.

Like any true cult leader, David isn’t necessarily a commander, but someone who knows how to twist and pervert people’s beliefs and beliefs for his own benefit. Sociopaths normally do this by relying on a person’s most desperate needs, and when the world was over, it was the search for meaning in the midst of all the chaos. He tells his people what they want to hear and reaches out his hand to them, while on the other makes sure they believe he is the one who can deliver what they need.

The need for dominance is constant among sociopaths, especially those of a sexual nature, and David sees Ellie as a possible partner in this sense. He even offers her a position next to him, but we all know that wouldn’t be an equal position either, especially after he tried to rape her in the dining room. He also expresses this with Hannah, telling her right after losing her father that she will, in fact, always have a father – and he doesn’t mean God. Luckily, Ellie already has her father figure in Joel, so she’s able to resist him. As savage as she is, her loyalty and need to protect Joel is what drives her against David, not him.

