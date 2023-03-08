



In 2022, 45,755 men, women and children crossed the Channel in small boats to England, most of them seeking asylum. Nearly 3,000 people have already crossed the crossing this year, with official estimates projecting more than 80,000 this year.

Rishi Sunak has promised to end small boats for good by introducing illegal migration legislation. Critics, including a former Conservative minister, argued it was destined to be stopped by a challenge from an EU court and would be used as an issue to attack Labor in the general election campaign.

How will the bill fit into and challenge existing human rights laws?

Suella Braverman could not confirm on Tuesday that the bill is compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights. However, the government inserted a Section 19(1)(b) statement into the bill to indicate that the government intends to proceed.

Alexander Horne, a former parliamentarian’s lawyer, described the remarks as a big flashing red light. He said: Let’s say this bill goes to the Statute Book. What you’re ultimately doing is, well, domestic courts will issue a declaration of incompatibility saying this is incompatible with our Convention rights, but since the underlying law cannot overrule it, they just have to follow it.

So it will go to Strasbourg. Because you have exhausted your domestic remedies and have sent a fairly strong signal to Strasbourg that if you don’t read the tournament in this way you will be at odds with England tonight.

Horne said that while the right to family life (Article 8) is the Convention right most likely to be challenged, other rights such as the prohibition of demeaning or inhumane treatment (Article 3) are also possible.

Charlie Whelton, Liberty’s policy and campaigns officer, said the fact that the government has not relied on 19(1)(b) in the past suggests that it will undoubtedly object.

But doubts linger among lawyers that the government is preparing a confrontation with left-wing lawyers and Strasbourg and could be held accountable for failing to implement measures. Horne said it was very unlikely to be included in the statute booklet before the next election. If you ask me, this isn’t a legal opinion, it’s entirely a kind of political opinion. [Rishi Sunak] He said he was doing this to make headlines. I think the government thinks that bashing against Strasbourg is a new version of bashing against Europe.

What pathways are open to people seeking asylum in the UK?

Bravermans said the legislation would pave the way for a new global route managed by UNHCR.

Details are still scarce, but Braverman told MPs that an annual parliamentary-determined cap on the number of refugees the UK will resettle via safe routes will be decided once we stop ship. This will ensure an orderly system, taking into account local authorities’ capacities for housing, public services and assistance, she said.

To apply for asylum in the UK, the applicant must be physically present in the country under the current system.

There were 1,185 refugees resettled in the UK in 2022, down 75% from 2019. Only 22 refugees have arrived in the UK through the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme. Additionally, 4,473 refugee family reunion visas were issued, down 40% from pre-COVID-19 levels.

By comparison, last year more than 210,000 visas were issued to people from Ukraine traveling to the UK. No Ukrainians have been recorded crossing the strait in small boats.

Where are people coming by boat detained?

Under the new law, anyone arriving in the UK via irregular routes in a small boat or in the back of a lorry crossing the English Channel will be detained for 28 days. The Home Office is expected to buy two former RAF bases in Lincolnshire and Essex, the Times claimed.

But the two new bases will not be able to handle the number of people detained in the UK if the bill is enacted. Currently, people can be detained within the immigration system for identification or when deportation is possible within a reasonable time.

At some point in 2022, a total of 20,446 people have been detained. According to official statistics, 47% were detained for seven days or less. According to Refugee Council estimates, Britain’s current detention capacity is around 2,286 people, so extra capacity would be needed to detain everyone crossing in small boats for 28 days.

It also costs about $120 to detain someone for a day, so detaining 65,000 people for 28 days would cost $219 million per year, not including the extra cost of building more detention centers.

Where will the government send them under the new law?

If enacted, this bill would make anyone arriving on a small boat consider their asylum claim unacceptable. Persecution like women from Iran.

Instead, they will be transported to their home country or, if that is not possible, to a safe third country. What remains unanswered is where the tens of thousands of people crossing the Channel will be sent.

Half of the people who crossed the strait last year were from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Sudan or Syria. Currently, at least 80% of asylum applications in the country have been granted. In Afghanistan, Eritrea and Syria, the figure is 98%.

Government aides say they plan to send the majority of those arriving by small boat to Rwanda for now, although the plan is being challenged in court. However, even if it starts, only about 200 people are expected to be transported. Since the UK left the European Union, there are no return transactions with France or the EU.

What about the people you can’t get rid of?

Under the current procedure, introduced two years ago, an individual’s asylum claim will only be considered inadmissible if he or she can or has applied for asylum elsewhere and the Ministry of Home Affairs can guarantee deportation to another country.

12,286 Home Affairs attempts to deem claims unacceptable through that process, but only 83 times they’ve been able to establish what’s unacceptable. The success rate is only 0.7%.

According to figures from the Refugee Council, if 65,000 people cross the strait after this new law goes into effect and all their claims are deemed unacceptable, that means 455 could be removed from the current record.

That would make it impossible to get rid of the 64,545 people trapped in limbo, and their asylum applications would not be processed in the UK and they would not be able to work or receive support. The government has yet to tell what will happen to them.

Government aides argue that thousands of people will not be trapped in limbo because they expect the numbers crossing the strait to drop immediately if people are quickly removed.

