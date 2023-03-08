China warns US to stop crackdown or risk ‘conflict’





BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) – The United States should change its “distorted” attitude towards China or “conflict and confrontation” will follow, the Chinese foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending his position on the war in Ukraine and its close ties with China. Russia.

The United States has been committed to repression and containment of China rather than fair and rules-based competition, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told a press conference on the sidelines of a annual meeting of parliament in Beijing.

“The perception and views of the United States on China are seriously distorted,” said Qin, a trusted aide to President Xi Jinping and until recently China’s ambassador to Washington.

“He sees China as his main rival and the most important geopolitical challenge. It’s as if the first button of the shirt is in the wrong place.”

Relations between the two superpowers have been strained for years on a number of issues, including Taiwan, trade and most recently the war in Ukraine, but deteriorated last month after the United States shot down a balloon in the off the east coast of the United States which they claim was a Chinese spy trade.

Latest updates

The United States says it sets up guardrails for relations and does not seek conflict, but Qin said this meant in practice that China was not expected to respond with words or actions when it was slandered or attacked.

“It’s just impossible,” Qin said at his first press conference since becoming foreign minister in late December.

Qin’s comments struck the same harsh tone from his predecessor, Wang Yi, now China’s top diplomat after being named director of the Foreign Affairs Commission’s office earlier this year.

“If the United States does not brake and continues to accelerate on the wrong track, no guardrail can prevent the derailment, which will become conflict and confrontation, and who will bear the catastrophic consequences?”

In Washington, John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, brushed off criticism and said the United States was not seeking confrontation with Beijing.

“We are looking for strategic competition with China. We are not looking for conflict,” Kirby told reporters. “We aim to compete and we aim to win this competition with China, but we absolutely want to keep it at this level.”

US officials often talk about building safeguards in bilateral relations to prevent tensions from escalating into crises.

Qin compared the Sino-American competition to a race between two Olympic athletes.

“If a team, instead of focusing on the best of itself, always tries to stumble the other, even insofar as it has to compete in the Paralympic Games, then that’s not fair competition,” he said. he declared.

[1/2]Journalists attend a press conference by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

‘JACKALS AND WOLVES’

During a nearly two-hour press conference in which he answered questions submitted in advance, Qin vigorously defended “wolf warrior diplomacy,” an assertive and often abrasive stance taken by diplomats. Chinese since 2020.

“When jackals and wolves block the way and hungry wolves attack us, then Chinese diplomats should dance with wolves and protect and defend our home and country,” he said.

Qin also said an “invisible hand” was pushing for the escalation of the war in Ukraine “to serve certain geopolitical agendas”, without specifying who he was referring to.

He reiterated China’s call for dialogue to end the war.

China struck a ‘limitless’ partnership with Russia last year, weeks before its invasion of Ukraine, and blamed NATO expansion for starting the war, echoing the complaint of Russia.

China has refused to condemn the invasion and fiercely defended its position on Ukraine, despite Western criticism of its failure to point to Russia as the aggressor.

China has also vehemently denied US accusations that it was planning to supply arms to Russia.

PROGRESSING RELATIONS WITH MOSCOW

Qin said China must advance its relations with Russia as the world becomes more turbulent and close interactions between President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have anchored relations between neighbors.

He did not give a definitive answer when asked if Xi would visit Russia after China’s parliament session, which still lasts a week.

Since Russia invaded its southwestern neighbor a year ago, Xi has had several talks with Putin, but not with his Ukrainian counterpart. It undermines China’s claim of neutrality in the conflict, Kyiv’s top diplomat told Beijing last month.

When asked if there is a chance that China and Russia will drop the US dollar and euro for bilateral trade, Qin said countries should use any currency that is efficient, secure and credible.

China is seeking to internationalize its currency, the yuan, which gained popularity in Russia last year after Western sanctions closed Russian banks and many of its businesses to dollar and euro payment systems.

“Currency should not be the trump card for unilateral sanctions, much less a disguise for intimidation or coercion,” Qin said.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, ​​Laurie Chen, Ryan Woo and Beijing Newsroom; additional reporting by Steve Holland in Washington; Written by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Tom Hogue and Alex Richardson

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-says-if-us-does-not-change-path-towards-it-there-will-surely-be-conflict-2023-03-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos