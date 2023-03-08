



With your permission, I would like to make a statement on the Government’s Illegal Immigration Bill.

Two months ago, the Prime Minister made a promise to the British people.

He said anyone entering the country illegally would be detained and removed quickly. There are no half measures.

The Illegal Migration Bill will deliver on that promise.

It will enable us to stop the ships bringing tens of thousands to our shores in flagrant violation of our laws and the will of the British people.

Britain must always support the world’s most vulnerable. Since 2015, we have provided sanctuary to approximately 500,000 people through family resettlement and safe and legal pathways worldwide. This includes 150,000 Hong Kongers fleeing the dictatorship, 160,000 Ukrainians fleeing the Putin war, and 25,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban. In fact, my parents found safety and opportunity in this country decades ago, and my family will be forever grateful.

Crucially, this is a decision the British people support because it was made by the British people through their elected representatives, not by the smugglers and other criminals who break into the UK every day.

The small boat problem is part of a larger global migration crisis.

In the coming years, developed countries will face unprecedented levels of pressure from more people than ever leaving developing countries for places like the UK.

If we don’t act today, the problem will be worse tomorrow. And the problem is already unsustainable.

People are dying on the channel. The number of illegal immigrants has overwhelmed our asylum system.

The backlog has skyrocketed to over 160,000.

The asylum system now costs UK taxpayers $3 billion a year.

Since 2018, around 85,000 people have entered the UK illegally in small boats, of which 45,000 arrived in 2022 alone.

All have passed through several safe countries where they were able and should have applied for asylum.

Many come from safe countries like Albania.

Almost all of them passed through France.

The vast majority of 74% in 2021 were adult males under 40, wealthy enough to pay thousands of pounds in tolls to criminal gangs.

Upon arrival, most are accommodated in hotels across the country and cost British taxpayers around $6 million a day.

There is a risk that these individuals will disappear.

And when we try to get rid of them, they overturn our permissive asylum laws to prevent our removal.

The need for reform is clear and urgent.

This government did not sit idle, Mr. Chairman.

Since taking office as prime minister, he recognized the need for a joint solution with France and signed a new contract to provide more technology and send British officers to the French patrols.

It is hoped that Friday’s Anglo-French summit will further deepen that cooperation.

We created a new Small Boat Operations Command with over 700 new staff.

we are:

Doubled National Crime Agency (NCA) funding to crack down on smuggling networks.

50% increased Enforcement Strike

A deal with Albania has already made possible the return of hundreds of illegal entrants.

And to end the farce of housing migrants in hotels, they are procuring accommodations, including military ones.

But to be honest, it’s still not enough.

In the face of today’s global migration crisis, the laws of the past are simply not fit for purpose.

So let’s be honest with anyone proposing de facto open borders through unlimited safe and legal routes as an alternative. There are currently 100 million people worldwide who are entitled to protection under the law.

And let’s be clear: they’re coming here. We saw a 500% increase in small boat crossings in two years.

And that, Mr. Chairman, is the essence of this bill. They won’t stop coming here until the world knows that if you enter the UK illegally you will be detained and quickly removed. If it is safe, return to your country or go to a safe third country such as Rwanda.

That’s what this bill will do. That’s how we stop the boat.

Mr. Speaker, this bill allows illegal entrants to be detained without bail or judicial review within the first 28 days of detention until they can be deported.

It would obligate the Home Secretary to remove illegal entrants and would radically reduce the number of challenges and appeals to stop the removal.

Only those who are under the age of 18, medically unfit to fly, or at real risk of causing serious and irreversible harm (in countries where we remove them) may delay their removal. All other claims will be heard remotely after removal.

When the Modern Slavery Act was passed, the Impact Assessment projected 3,500 nominations per year. Last year, it took an average of 543 days to consider 17,000 referrals.

Modern slavery laws are being abused to prevent elimination. That’s why it has approved over 50% of asylum requests from citizens of Albania, a safe European country and NATO ally.

That’s why this bill disqualifies illegal immigrants from using modern slavery rules to prevent removal.

Mr. Speaker, I will not go into the complex legal complexities of today’s bill. Some of the nation’s best legal professionals have been and continue to be involved in its development.

But there was a serious flaw in the Rule 39 procedure that allowed Strasbourg courts to block flights to Rwanda at the last minute after our courts denied the injunction.

Our ability to control our borders cannot be held back by late-night, opaque procedures that leave us with no opportunity to file our cases or appeal our decisions.

That’s why we started discussions in Strasbourg to ensure that their interdiction orders met basic natural justice criteria.

And that’s why the bill sets the conditions for Britain’s future compliance with those orders. Other countries will share our dilemma and understand the definition of our position.

Because our approach is strong and novel, we cannot make a final statement on its compatibility under Article 19(1)(a) of the Human Rights Act. Of course the UK will always uphold international law and I am confident that this bill is compatible with international law.

And when we stop the ship, we will introduce an annual cap on the number of refugees the UK will resettle via safe and legal channels, to be determined by the Speaker of Parliament. This will ensure an orderly system, taking into account the capacities of local authorities for housing, public services and assistance.

In conclusion, Mr. President, the British people have a reputation for being fair and patient.

However, their fair play sense was tested beyond its limits. And they saw this country in trouble and their patience running out.

The law-abiding patriotic majority said:

This cannot and will not continue.

Their government This government must act decisively.

We must act with determination.

We must act with compassion.

You have to act proportionately.

So make no mistake.

This government, this prime minister, will now act to stop the ship.

I recommend this statement to the House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/home-secretary-statement-on-the-illegal-immigration-bill

