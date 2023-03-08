Snow Falls During Morning Rush Hour As Arctic Explosion Sweeps Britain





L

Ondon commuters face a snowy commute as an arctic blast spreads across southern England on Wednesday.

The Met Office said it will see sleet and snow Wednesday morning, clearing throughout the morning, and more snow later into the afternoon and evening, with occasional heavier rain possible.

Sleet and snow were expected in the capital between 5am and 9am. More snow is expected on Wednesday evening, with highs of 4C.

The forecasting agency’s chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said Tuesday the weather could affect travel across southern England and Wales over the next few days.

He said: The focus of the eye will shift to southern England and South Wales tomorrow, some could wake up to a few centimeters of snow, while the southern coast and the far south-west are likely to see rain and sleet.

read more

Tuesday night was expected by many to be the coldest day of the year as temperatures were predicted to drop to -15C as the UK suffered an arctic blast.

The UK Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) has issued a level 3 cold wave alert across the UK and the Meteorological Office is urging people to check on their relatives and friends, especially the elderly, who are vulnerable to the cold.

UK weather | eye | March 2023

A level 3 alert means there is a 90% chance of severe cold, ice conditions and snow in parts of England between Monday and Thursday.

Arctic air is sweeping from the mid-Atlantic with highly amplified jet streams mixed with lower air pressure.

Some Londoners reported on Twitter on Tuesday that some snow fell in the capital.

A yellow snow and ice advisory has been issued for the capital from midnight Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday after a bitter, rainy Monday night.

Snow from Wednesday through Thursday morning warns that travel could be disrupted.

Fresh snow covered fields and homes in parts of England, including Northumberland and Yorkshire, on Tuesday.

North York Moors National Park

/ PA

A snow and ice advisory has also been issued through Friday for the northeast of England, including parts of Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

Areas affected on Tuesday include Hull, Newcastle and most of Scotland.

The coldest temperature of the year was set in Scottish Glens on Tuesday and is expected to be -15C overnight.

The lowest temperature recorded in the UK so far this year was -10.4C, recorded in the early hours of January 19 at Drumnadrochit, on the shores of Loch Ness in the Highlands.

More than 20 cm of snow could accumulate in the highlands of Scotland, and more than 5 cm of snow could also be possible in the lower parts of northeast England, the Met Office said.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said:

Southern England and southern Wales are likely to see several centimeters of snow on Wednesday morning.

A snowfall warning remains in the capital and large areas of southern England and Wales until 9am on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to pick up slightly in London with highs of 9 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/london-weather-forecast-met-office-bbc-snow-warning-b1065232.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos